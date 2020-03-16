Kourtney Kardashian’s Son Reign, 5, Meditates In Super ‘Cute’ Video On IG & Fans Can’t Handle It

Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram to share a precious moment at home with her son Reign, who she says has ‘a magic heart’, while wishing her followers well in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Kourtney Kardashian, 40, is continuing to enjoy her time at home with her cute kids while the world works to stop the spread of the coronavirus and in one of her latest Instagram videos she shared how she spent the morning of Mar. 16 with her youngest son Reign, 5. The adorable tot was showing his mom and her followers how he meditates while wearing his pajamas and showing off his messy hair in the clip and it was epic.

“I’m doing the real one,” the proud little boy can be seen saying while introducing his meditation and sitting on a couch in the video. He then takes a deep breath and starts counting on his fingers. “Peace begin with me,” he says putting one word to each finger. He then does it again while calling the second time “the fake one.” “Now I’m done everyone, I’ll see you later. I’ll make another video,” he concludes before the clip ends.

“Yes we’re still in our pajamas from the night before and haven’t brushed our hair yet, but we’ve been busy with the important stuff like meditating, reading books, watching movies, baking, dancing around the kitchen, playing dress up, most importantly really slowing down and spending time together,” Kourtney captioned the video. “And this baby boy of mine, where does he come up with this stuff?! I reminded him that he has a magic heart unlike anyone else in this world 💕Reigny and I hope you are all taking care of yourselves and each other.✨🙏🏼”

Fans seemed to love the video of Reign and they made sure to let Kourtney know with their responses. “Omg I just love him,” one fan wrote while another said, “Idk if you know but this one is VERY special. His energy is 👌🏻” “Reign is my life goals,” a third commented.

This isn’t the first time Kourtney has shared a memorable moment with Reign since the coronavirus has caused many Americans to stay quarantined in their homes over the past few days. On Mar. 13, she shared a clip that showed her caring and funny son bringing her a drink while she laid in bed. “This is for my Mom, what makes her not sick anymore and is for when you’re sick,” he said before handing the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star a cup of something. After she asked him what was in it, he told her it was just “milk” and “water” but she soon found out it was soap and glitter. “I’m kidding, Mom! It was soap, glitter and shower water,” he said. “What?! And you want me to drink this?” she asked while amused.