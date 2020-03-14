Kourtney Kardashian’s Son Reign, 5, Makes Her A Special Drink While She’s Sick In Bed & It Is Too Cute

Kourtney Kardashian shared some adorable videos of her son Reign bringing her a drink he made to help her feel better in bed and after smelling ‘a lot of chemicals’ she hilariously asked him if soap was in the cup.

Reign Disick, 5, tried to play a little joke on his mom Kourtney Kardashian, 40, when she was sick in bed and it was the cutest thing ever. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a series of videos to her Instagram story on Mar. 13 that showed her youngest son bringing her a drink of something he made as she laid in bed. “This is for my Mom, what makes her not sick anymore and is for when you’re sick,” Reign adorably tells the camera as Kourtney films him in the first video clip. “What’s inside?” she asks him. “Um, I don’t know cause I just forgot” he initially answers as he holds the cup.

As the video clips continue, Reign comes up with a concoction for the drink and explains it to his doting mom. “Just a little bit milk, a little bit water, yummies… all yummy stuff that you like” he says after Kourtney asks him what he put in it. “Thank you, my lovebug,” Kourtney responds with a laugh before taking the cup from her sweet son and noticing a funky smell.

“Wait, why does this smell like soap?” she goes on to ask. “I don’t know,” he says. “It’s just like, I don’t know how it smells like it. Just drink it.” Kourtney hesitates and asks, “Are you sure?” He assures her he’s sure before he puts his hands on his head and says, “Ugh, she doesn’t believe me.” Kourtney continues to make her case and tells him it “smells like a lot of chemicals” before he finally gives in and admits, it is indeed soap. “I’m kidding, Mom! It was soap, glitter and shower water.” “What?! And you want me to drink this?” the amused reality star exclaims.

The funny moment is just one of many memorable moments with her kids that Kourtney has shared with her fans. In addition to Reign, she’s showed off other clips with her two oldest children, Mason, 10, and Penelope, 7. On Feb. 20, she showed off some fun pics and videos of her and her kids’ time in Montecito, CA on the beach. The family looked they were having a blast while spending time together and enjoying activities like making s’mores.

