Selena Gomez Stuns In Glam Selfie After Her Puma Shoot Was Canceled – See Pic

Selena Gomez posed for an Instagram photo that showed her stunning makeup and fashionable plaid blazer that she was supposed to wear for some new Puma ad pics and the look got a positive reaction from fans.

Selena Gomez, 27, was looking beautiful in a new selfie on Mar. 14! The singer was scheduled to take some Puma ad photos for her partnership with the sneaker company but after the photo shoot was canceled last minute, she posed for an Instagram photo instead. Selena’s makeup artist Hung Vanngo took to his Instagram page to post the selfie, which he appeared in alongside her and hairstylist Marissa Marino, and reveal the cancellation. In the pic, the “Good For You” crooner can be seen in on-point makeup while rocking silver hoop earrings and a brown and white plaid blazer as she has her hair tied back. Hung is making a kissing face as he stands to her left and Marissa is making the same face as she stands to her right. “Since our shoot got cancelled, let’s post a selfie instead!” Hung captioned the snapshot while also tagging Puma.

It didn’t take long for Selena’s fans to respond to the epic photo and they were naturally full of compliments. “Beautiful gorgeous all of you,” one fan, @lakareng15, wrote while many others left heart-eyed emojis. Selena also commented on Hung’s photo and showed love through her words. “Aw wish we were together,” she wrote.

When Selena’s not preparing for Puma photo shoots, she’s enjoying the release of her latest album Rare. The release is full of personal songs about her struggles in love and life and in a recent interview with Genius, she admitted that although she’s learned a lot, she still has a lot “to figure out.” “I’m still a baby. I’ve got a lot to figure out,” she explained. “But I do know; I believe. Some days when I wake up and I’m annoyed and I’m like, ‘I’m gonna be alone forever,’ but after that 15 minutes goes away, I say to myself, ‘I know that there’s someone for everybody.’”

It’s always nice to see new pics of gorgeous Selena looking happy whenever we can. We’ll be on the lookout for more in the near future.