Ayesha Curry Shares Sweet Birthday Dedication To Her ‘Baby’ Steph, 32 — ‘Love You Chooch’

Ayesha Curry shared just how ‘proud’ and ‘so in awe’ she is of her husband, NBA player Steph Curry, on his 32nd birthday. She took to her Instagram to share a loving message and three sweet photos with her fans!

On Steph Curry‘s 32nd birthday his beloved wife, Ayesha Curry, may have just sent him the very best birthday wish! The foodie and mother-of-three, 30, took to her Instagram account on March 14 and posted the most endearing message to her loving husband with a carousel post that featured three images of Ayesha with Steph and their three children — daughters Riley Elizabeth, 7, Ryan Carson, 4, and son Canon W. Jack, 1. The first image featured little Canon all cuddled up next to his dad in bed, while the second snap showed Ayesha and Steph in a sweet candid moment giggling together. The final image showed off Ryan and Riley in their matching letterman jackets with Steph beaming at the camera while he held Canon.

Of course, it was Ayesha’s loving words that accompanied the images that really tugged at her followers’ heartstrings. “Happy Birthday my baby,” Ayesha began the caption to her heartfelt post. “I know you’re sitting right next to me but life is too short not to shout how much I love you from my mobile rooftop. Always proud of you and even more so in awe of your constant grace and faith. Love you chooch,” she concluded the caption, adding three heart kissing emojis to her words.

If there was ever any doubt, fans know with each and every new post or image they see of Ayesha, Steph, and their young family just how much love there is between them. In fact, one of the couple’s youngsters captured her parents showing off their love for one another in a sweet, intimate way when Riley filmed her parents dancing together on February 28! Without her parents knowing, Riley took her mom’s phone and started recording the married couple of nearly nine years slow dancing together and the results were priceless.

“So cute,” Riley whispered to the camera. “In love! So crazy in love,” the precocious seven-year-old went on. All the while, Steph and Ayesha were completely unbothered by Riley’s taunts, as they continued to slow dance like no one was watching. At one point, the Golden State Warriors player even dipped Ayesha in near perfect form! Whether it was intended to be captured or not, the moment was definitely well worth sharing with their fans. “This kinda love is the best kinda love,” Ayesha captioned the video. We couldn’t agree more!