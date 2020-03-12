Watch
‘Riverdale’s KJ Apa, 22, Breaks A Sweat Shirtless Showing Off His Insane Workout: Watch

What a visual treat! KJ Apa showed off his ripped body during an intense workout video where the ‘Riverdale’ star was totally shirtless.

Yowza! KJ Apa, 22, brought on the sexy in a new Men’s Health video where the New Zealand-born actor shared his favorite chest and ab workout. The clip, filmed in Malibu, California, had another familiar face in it as he was joined by celebrity trainer Alex Fine! Handsome Alex, 27, made news recently after he and fiancee Cassie, 33, welcomed their first child together on December 6, 2019. The video starts with KJ doing some pretty intense moves on a variety of machines while Alex looks on. The PT even tried to steal focus from KJ by stripping down to just a tank top that showed off his rippling muscles.

Blink and you miss! The first couple of seconds of the video showed KJ shirtless while he does some pretty impressive leg workouts. Whatever Alex has been teaching him has clearly worked as you can clearly see just how amazingly in shape he is throughout the footage. This, of course, isn’t the first time his fans have been able to see KJ flex his muscles as he’s often spotted sans shirt on the popular CW series Riverdale alongside fellow studly actors Mark Consuelos, 48, and Charles Melton, 29.

Speaking of Charles, he and KJ were recently spotted going on an adventurous hike with one another in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 23. It was a battle of the hot bodies as both of them exuded sexiness  while breaking a sweat in La La Land. Charles may have had the edge over KJ though as he showed off way more skin by wearing nothing but a pair of black shorts while his buddy covered up a bit with his white workout pants.

KJ also left very little to the imagination during his appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last month. Ellen, 62, showed a Happy Birthday video he sent her which he taped totally in the nude! “I need to tan my a**,” he jokingly confessed after watching the clip. “I have a really white a**.”