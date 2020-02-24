‘Riverdale’ Stars KJ Apa, 22, & Charles Melton, 22, Show Off Their Ripped Bodies During Shirtless Hike

KJ Apa and Charles Melton kept cool during their workout — but looked utterly hot — while hiking through Runyon Canyon in Los Angeles.

They’re not in Riverdale anymore! CW co-stars KJ Apa, 22, and Charles Melton, 22, put their high school personas behind them, stripping down to just their shorts and track pants while hiking shirtless in Los Angeles on February 23. The actors, who play Archie Andrews (KJ) and Reggie Mantle (Charles) on Riverdale, were spotted during their causal Sunday stroll in the midst of a passionate conversation as they headed to Runyon Canyon. Both men had their incredible abs on display during the outing, and KJ’s many tattoos were visible, as well. See the hot pic of KJ and Charles hiking below!

The hiking and gab session came three weeks after KJ posted a photo of himself kissing a gorgeous mystery woman in Paris. The photo showed a woman sitting on KJ’s lap as they were engaged in a deep kiss, her face completely shrouded by a hat. Whoever the woman is, KJ’s apparently very serious about her; he captioned the pic “coup de foudre” — French for “love at first sight.” Some internet sleuths believe that she could be French model Clara Berry, 26, but that is yet to be determined. KJ was previously linked to his A Dog’s Purpose co-star Britt Robertson, 29, after they were spotted holding hands and kissing at a San Diego Comic Con party in July 2019.

Charles’ love life is a little more complicated at the moment. He recently split with his Riverdale co-star Camila Mendes, 25, after over one year together. Charles and Camila, who also plays KJ’s onscreen love interest, apparently decided in December 2019 that they needed to “take a break.”

There’s no bad blood between them, though. “They both understand they need to be cordial while on set and throughout press for the show,” a source told E! Online after the separation. “Everyone is very close on the show and are all very good friends.”