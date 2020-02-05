‘Riverdale’s KJ Apa Kisses Mystery Woman In New Photo & Fans Go Wild — See Pic

What is Veronica going to think? ‘Riverdale’ star KJ Apa confirmed he has a hot new romance with a romantic picture, which left his fans — and co-stars — incredibly happy that he’s found love.

“Coup de foudre,” KJ Apa, 22, captioned the photo he posted to Instagram on February 3. The caption, French for “love at first sight,” summed up everything, since the picture showed the Riverdale actor being kissed by an unknown woman. He also posted several videos to his Instagram Story, including one taken at an airport. These clips didn’t reveal the identity of his paramour, but some fans believe that she could be 24-year-old French model Clara Berry. Regardless of who she is, KJ’s fans, friends, and Riverdale co-stars were just glad that he found someone in this crazy, mixed-up world.

“Wait, so you don’t actually have a dog girlfriend?” asked KJ’s co-star Cole Sprouse. “Disappointed.” “CUTE,” wrote stylist Jaime Dillon Ridge, while professional trainer Alex Fine left a heart emoji in the comments section. Others said it was “SO CUTE” while others said they were “happy” for him (though there was a growing faction of fans that were disappointed that KJ was off the market.) “LETS GOOOOO!!!! THAT’S MY FREAKIN GUY!”

Some of the Internet’s Nancy Drews sussed out that it might be Clara after seeing that she posted a photo from Paris just hours before KJ’s social media posts. She also shared an Instagram story showing her smiling. She added an emoji surrounded by hearts and said nothing. This photo, by no means, confirms that she is the mysterious woman in the picture, that she knows KJ, or has even seen an episode of Riverdale. However, if she is the woman that has captured Archie’s heart, then she better watch out for all the Veronicas out there.

Cole’s mention of “a dog girlfriend” might be a reference to how KJ was seen holding hands and kissing his A Dog’s Purpose co-star Britt Robertson in July. The two both attended Entertainment Weekly’s Comic-Con party out in San Diego. Afterward, he was reportedly seen “hugging her,” and they were spotted “leaning in and kissing each other.” Perhaps this was a case of on-screen chemistry following them off the set. Both Britt and KJ appeared in I Still believe, an upcoming Christian biological drama based on the life of singer-songwriter Jeremy Camp and his first wife, Melissa Lynn Henning-Camp, who was diagnosed with ovarian cancer shortly before they got married. It’s set for a March 13, 2020, theatrical release.