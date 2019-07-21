‘Riverdale’ Star KJ Apa Spotted Holding Hands & Kissing Britt Robertson At Comic-Con Party

‘Riverdale’s KJ Apa and ‘Tomorrowland’ actress Britt Robertson were seen spending time together and getting cozy at ‘Entertainment Weekly’s Comic-Con party in San Diego, CA on July 21.

The Riverdale cast seemed to have a great time with each other during their memorable appearance at this year’s Comic-Con in San Diego, CA, on July 20 but at one point, all eyes were on KJ Apa, 22, who fueled romance rumors when he also seen having some fun with actress Britt Robertson, 29. The hunky actor was seen holding hands with Britt and even kissing her at some point when they both attended he Entertainment Weekly Comic-Con party, according to Us Weekly. He was “hugging her” and they were seen “leaning in and kissing each other”, an onlooker told the outlet. The duo was seen also hanging out with KJ’s Riverdale co-stars, including Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch and Cole Sprouse, at the party.

If KJ and Britt are a new couple, it wouldn’t be too surprising considering they’ve worked together in the past and have gotten to know each other. They both starred in 2017’s A Dog’s Purpose, and in May, it was announced that they would be appearing alongside each other in I Still Believe, which will also star country music singer Shania Twain. The rumored lovebirds have also been liking each other’s Instagram pics since Apr., which hinted that something may have been going on since then.

Before she was connected to KJ, Britt was seeing actor Graham Rogers, 28. They were very open about their relationship on social media when they were together but Graham removed all photos with her after the split, and the last one Britt has with him is from Dec. 2018. KJ hasn’t had a high-profile romance with anyone since he gained national exposure for his work on Riverdale in 2017.

We’ll be on the lookout to see if any more sightings or pics of these two together come up in the future!