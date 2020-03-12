Kenya Moore, 49, Shows Off Her Sexy Dance Moves In A Curve-Hugging Leather Dress

Kenya Moore had some fun when she went out with Kandi Burruss on Mar. 10 and confidently danced at the premiere party for the new WE-TV show ‘Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka’ with others.

Kenya Moore, 49, proved she’s enjoying life when she showed up in Kandi Burruss‘ Instagram story on Mar. 10 and looked like she was dancing the night away. The Real Housewives of Atlanta co-stars were at the premiere party for WE-TV’s new reality show Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka, which is about the lives of Atlanta-based rapper Waka Flocka and his wife Tammy Rivera, in the video clip and after a smiling Kandi, 43, looked at the camera first, she then panned it over to Kenya, who was holding onto a bar and dancing to loud music in a slow and sexy manner. She whipped her long locks around a bit before looking into the camera with a happy expression on her face and rocked a sleeveless black leather dress that looked great on her.

In addition to the video clip that Kandi shared, Kenya shared her own clip from the premiere of her and Kandi dancing with Eva Marcille, 35. Both ladies also shared pics from the party and they all looked fantastic in their stylish outfits, including Kandi’s black top under a blue, white and red designed blazer and black leather pants. “My girl @charliesangelll & @wakaflocka had a premier party for their new show so the whole city came out to show love! Make sure to tune in Thursday night on @wetv to watch!

Sidebar: Swipe left to the last 2 pics. Whatever @producerprincess was saying must’ve been good! The look on my face is hilarious 🤣,” Kandi captioned one of the photos.

When Kenya is not hanging out with Kandi and Eva or showing off her dance moves, she’s spending time with her adorable one-year-old daughter Brooklyn, who she shares with estranged husband Marc Daly, 49. She often posts cute pics of the tot on social media and they always get a great reaction from fans. One of her most recent posts about Brooklyn was in celebration of Valentine’s Day. The cutie was dressed in a white ruffled shirt under a red overalls style bottom and a red bow tie. “Happy Valentine’s Day from the Dalys. Mommy is on set working, and @thebrooklyndaly is enjoying our Valentine’s Day present From Daddy! Be blessed.❤️,” the proud mom’s caption read for the post.

Whether she’s dancing in her best dress or sharing memorable moments with her family, Kenya always seems to know how to leave a lasting impression. We can’t wait to see what else she comes up with!