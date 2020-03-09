Meghan Markle Harshly Called ‘Five Clicks Up From Trailer Trash’ By British Journalist On MSNBC

A British journalist is under fire for calling Meghan Markle ‘five clicks up from trailer trash’ during an MSNBC interview — which was immediately cut short — about the upcoming Megxit.

MSNBC cut short an interview with a British journalist after she called Meghan Markle “five clicks up from trailer trash.” Victoria Mather, a travel correspondent for Air Mail who has also written for Vanity Fair and Tatler, lashed out at Prince Harry‘s “disrespectful” wife while discussing their decision to step back from their royal duties and move to North America. “I think what has really, really upset the British public is that Meghan Markle, who many people consider as only, you know, five clicks up from trailer trash, has actually tried to disrespect the queen,” she said. “And the queen is the most respected person, most respected woman, in the world.”

MSNBC anchor Lindsey Reiser pulled a confused face and immediately ended the interview after the “trailer trash” remark. During her MSNBC interview, Mather also alleged that Meghan, a “Hollywood celebrity,” didn’t want to stay in the royal family because she would always be “second best” to sister-in-law Kate Middleton. “Don’t forget Prince Harry is — you know, has always been the spare to the heir,” she said. “So I don’t think Meghan Markle wanted to spend the rest of her life looking at Kate Middleton’s back as she sat in the second row to the future queen. I don’t think she wanted — she didn’t want to be second best. And I don’t think she got that that was what — that is what the fusty-dusty protocol of the royal family consists of. It is a matter of precedence.”

She also bizarrely claimed that Meghan gave Kate a knife for Christmas. Reiser quickly interjected to say that MSNBC had not verified that claim. The MSNBC interview isn’t the first time that Mather’s referred to the Duchess of Sussex, whom she calls the “Duchess of Excess” as “trailer trash.” She wrote about the royals for Air Mail in September 2019, “As for the reported feud between the duchesses, that was a story waiting to happen. Catherine comes from a stable, close-knit family. Meghan comes from a sadly dysfunctional family, leading to her being unpleasantly trolled as trailer trash.”

Victoria Mather calls Meghan "5 clicks up on trailer trash" #Outrageous on MSNBC, note NBC also owns E! news. Will do a video on this and another interview in the next day or so. #MeghanMarkle #MeghanAndHarry #justcallmeharry pic.twitter.com/0hrKUyMitL — Meghan & Harry News (@meghanharrynews) March 7, 2020

Outraged viewers on Twitter argued that Mather’s remarks on MSNBC were just another example of why Meghan and Harry decided to take a one-year break from royal life. Meghan has faced harassment by tabloids since she and Harry started dating in 2016, and it only got worse after they got married. Before even announcing that they were dating, the Royal communications secretary released a statement condemning Meghan’s treatment by the media. “[Harry’s] girlfriend, Meghan Markle, has been subject to a wave of abuse and harassment. Some of this has been very public — the smear on the front page of a national newspaper; the racial undertones of comment pieces; and the outright sexism and racism of social media trolls and web article comments.”

As one viewer put it on Twitter, Mather “felt safe saying that [Meghan is trailer trash], because it’s the type of remarks they’ve been making on UK TV about Duchess Meghan with no push back from the newscasters.” Another tweeted, “People wonder why Meghan and Harry wanted out.”