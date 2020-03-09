Watch
Hollywood Life

Meghan Markle Harshly Called ‘Five Clicks Up From Trailer Trash’ By British Journalist On MSNBC

Meghan Markle
Shutterstock
Free for Editorial Use Only. See terms of release, which must be included and passed-on to anyone to whom this image is supplied Mandatory Credit: Photo by REX/Shutterstock (9687843c) This official wedding photograph released by the Duke and Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, shows - the Duke and Duchess pictured together on the East Terrace of Windsor Castle. The wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Official Portraits, Windsor, Berkshire, UK - 19 May 2018 News Editorial Use Only. No Commercial Use. No Merchandising, Advertising, Souvenirs, Memorabilia Or Colourably Similar. Not for Use After 31 December 2018 Without Prior Permission From Kensington Palace. No Cropping. Copyright in the photograph is vested in The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Publications are asked to credit the photograph to Alexi Lubomirski. No charge should be made for the supply, release or publication of the photograph. The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the photograph when published.
Britain's Prince Harry (R) and his wife Meghan visit Canada House in London, Britain, 07 January 2020. Canada House houses the offices of the High Commission of Canada in the United Kingdom. The Duke and Meghan Duchess of Sussex thanked the High Commissioner for the 'warm hospitality' during their six-week sabbatical. Duke and Duchess of Sussex at Canada House in London, United Kingdom - 07 Jan 2020
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (2R) and Meghan Duchess of Sussex (2L) stand with the High Commissioner for Canada in the United Kingdom, Janice Charette and the deputy High Commissioner, Sarah Fountain Smith, as they leave after their visit to Canada House in thanks for the warm Canadian hospitality and support they received during their recent stay in Canada Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex visit to Canada House, London, UK - 07 Jan 2020
Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex visit to Canada House, London, UK - 07 Jan 2020 Their Royal Highnesses wanted to meet with HE. Ms. Janice Charette, High Commissioner in Canada to the UK as well as staff to thank them for the warm Canadian hospitality and support they received during their recent stay in Canada. Following their meeting with the High Commissioner, Their Royal Highnesses will visit the Canada Gallery and view a special exhibition by Indigenous Canadian artist, Skawennati. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will also meet different members of the High Commission team who work in a range of sectors supporting the partnership between Canada and the UK. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex last visited Canada House on Commonwealth Day in March 2019 where they met and spoke with young Canadians from a wide range of sectors including fashion, the arts, and business and academia, about their experiences as expats as well as opportunities for young people working in the Commonwealth. View Gallery View Gallery 54 Photos.
Political News Editor

A British journalist is under fire for calling Meghan Markle ‘five clicks up from trailer trash’ during an MSNBC interview — which was immediately cut short — about the upcoming Megxit.

MSNBC cut short an interview with a British journalist after she called Meghan Markle “five clicks up from trailer trash.” Victoria Mather, a travel correspondent for Air Mail who has also written for Vanity Fair and Tatler, lashed out at Prince Harry‘s “disrespectful” wife while discussing their decision to step back from their royal duties and move to North America. “I think what has really, really upset the British public is that Meghan Markle, who many people consider as only, you know, five clicks up from trailer trash, has actually tried to disrespect the queen,” she said. “And the queen is the most respected person, most respected woman, in the world.”

MSNBC anchor Lindsey Reiser pulled a confused face and immediately ended the interview after the “trailer trash” remark. During her MSNBC interview, Mather also alleged that Meghan, a “Hollywood celebrity,” didn’t want to stay in the royal family because she would always be “second best” to sister-in-law Kate Middleton. “Don’t forget Prince Harry is — you know, has always been the spare to the heir,” she said. “So I don’t think Meghan Markle wanted to spend the rest of her life looking at Kate Middleton’s back as she sat in the second row to the future queen. I don’t think she wanted — she didn’t want to be second best. And I don’t think she got that that was what — that is what the fusty-dusty protocol of the royal family consists of. It is a matter of precedence.”

She also bizarrely claimed that Meghan gave Kate a knife for Christmas. Reiser quickly interjected to say that MSNBC had not verified that claim. The MSNBC interview isn’t the first time that Mather’s referred to the Duchess of Sussex, whom she calls the “Duchess of Excess” as “trailer trash.” She wrote about the royals for Air Mail in September 2019, “As for the reported feud between the duchesses, that was a story waiting to happen. Catherine comes from a stable, close-knit family. Meghan comes from a sadly dysfunctional family, leading to her being unpleasantly trolled as trailer trash.”

Outraged viewers on Twitter argued that Mather’s remarks on MSNBC were just another example of why Meghan and Harry decided to take a one-year break from royal life. Meghan has faced harassment by tabloids since she and Harry started dating in 2016, and it only got worse after they got married. Before even announcing that they were dating, the Royal communications secretary released a statement condemning Meghan’s treatment by the media. “[Harry’s] girlfriend, Meghan Markle, has been subject to a wave of abuse and harassment. Some of this has been very public — the smear on the front page of a national newspaper; the racial undertones of comment pieces; and the outright sexism and racism of social media trolls and web article comments.”

As one viewer put it on Twitter, Mather “felt safe saying that [Meghan is trailer trash], because it’s the type of remarks they’ve been making on UK TV about Duchess Meghan with no push back from the newscasters.” Another tweeted, “People wonder why Meghan and Harry wanted out.”