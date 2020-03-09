‘RHOC’ Star Kelly Dodd Reveals Her Romantic Wedding Details: Where & When It Will Happen

Kelly Dodd is taking her time with wedding planning, she told HollywoodLife in a new interview! The ‘RHOC’ star revealed her wedding date and location where she wants to said ‘I do’ with fiance Rick Leventhal. Go inside their upcoming nuptials!

Kelly Dodd would love to get married this fall, however, she has yet to start wedding planning, she told HollywoodLife, exclusively, while at an event for Positive Beverage — a zero sugar, vitamin-packed fizzy drink she’s invested in as the face of the brand. The Real Housewives of Orange County star, 44, and her fiancé, Fox News correspondent Rick Leventhal, 60, announced their engagement in November on Instagram.

“I’m not planning anything yet. I haven’t had time,” she admitted, explaining, “I had to hire assistants today because I was overwhelmed with everything that I’m doing.” Despite being super busy, Kelly went on to explain that she and Rick have their eyes on a specific date and location.

“I’m going to be looking at venues in Napa… I want to get married in Napa. We want to really get married 10-10-2020,” she revealed, noting, “We want to make that happen. Even if we go to the justice of the peace and do it and then have a party later, we really want that number.”

Right after Rick popped the question in a surprise proposal, HollywoodLife caught up with Kelly at BravoCon on November 15 [2019] in New York City, where she revealed that there will be some familiar faces in her wedding party!

“Knowing Ramona [Singer], she wants to be a bridesmaid,” Kelly said of The Real Housewives of New York City vet, who actually introduced Kelly and Rick. “I’m like, ‘Girl, you’re going to be a bridesmaid. You’re the one who happened for me,'” Kelly recalled at the time.

“Dorinda [Medley] wants to officiate it,” Kelly added of the RHONY star. “I think it would be great, because I’m Catholic and my fiance’s Jewish, so I’m not going to have a priest and a rabbi, so why not have Dorinda? She can officiate,” Kelly continued, adding tha co-stars, Braunwyn [Windham-Burke] and Emily [Simpson]. “will probably be there.” Editor’s note: Kelly is still unsure about who will officiate her wedding, as she hasn’t had time to plan, she said in our new interview.