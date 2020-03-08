Dolly Parton Reveals She Wants To Pose For Playboy For Her 75th Birthday

Dolly Parton was infamously on the cover of ‘Playboy’ back in 1978, and is ready for a do-over more than 40 years later!

Dolly Parton, 74, is literal goals! The country singer just spilled that she’s got a special milestone in mind for her upcoming 75th birthday — and that might include appearing on Playboy once again! “See, I did Playboy magazine years ago,” she began in an interview with 60 Minutes Australia that aired on Sunday, Mar. 8. “I thought it would be such a hoot, if they’ll go for it –- I don’t know if they will -– if I could be on the cover again when I’m 75,” she continued. We love the confidence and hope the Playboy editors are listening!

The “9 to 5” singer appeared on the cover of one of Hugh Hefner‘s most memorable issues way back in October 1978. On the original cover, Dolly — then 32 years old — rocked a strapless black corset along with the trademark black bunny ears and white bow tie. She added a touch of her own style with sequin pink cuffs and we’ll never get over how amazing the photo is. The bombshell blonde sports a wide smile and red lipstick as she playfully tugs at the bowtie! When 60 Minutes Australia asked if she would repeat the outfit again, she was definitely open to the idea. “Maybe. I could probably use it. Boobs are still the same,” she laughed. Her milestone 75th birthday is just around the corner, and falls on Jan. 19, 2021.

As part of the original cover story, the southern native also did an interview with journalist journalist Lawrence Grobel in March 1978. “I always wanted to wear make-up,” she said at the time, with the interview taking place in Los Angeles! “I’d paint my lips and see there wasn’t nothing Daddy could do. He couldn’t rub that off. It stained your lips and those little bitty bottles [were] just perfect to go around your lip line. Then I would do that and I would blot it off and Daddy, he’d say, ‘Come here get that lipstick off you!’ I’d say, real calm, ‘It’s my natural color, Daddy.’ It’s so bull. When we wanted eyebrows, we’d get burnt matches. . .you could wet them and make your little eyebrows and whatever.” Dolly, of course, has become known for her glamorous image and we feel like these comments still ring true today!

The singer — who still tours and has legions of fans that visit Dollywood in Tennessee every year — also opened up about her retirement plans to 60 Minutes Australia. “Well, I don’t plan to retire,” she spilled.