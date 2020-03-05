Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich appeared to be in good spirits, after they were spotted outside the Pico Union Project in Los Angeles as fans continue to speculate the status of their marriage.

Although fans are still wondering if Julianne Hough and her husband of nearly three years, Brooks Laich, are back together for good, the couple appeared to be quite content following a workout class in downtown Los Angeles on March 5. In the photos that were captured of the duo, Julianne smiled brightly for flashing cameras as the former Dancing With The Stars pro, 31, and former ice hockey player, 36, left Pico Union Project after hosting a Daybreaker LA workout class. Along with her always beaming smile, Julianne wore a red sweatshirt and floral print tied around her waist as she walked behind Brooks, who sported an all gray ensemble.

While the couple appeared to be putting up a strong front, their marriage was on the rocks roughly two months ago. On Jan. 8, it appeared that the couple, who wed in a romantic ceremony in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho in July 2017, were reportedly spending time apart to take stock of their relationship. “They have been spending time apart but are not ready to share what’s going on between them,” a source revealed at the time. “They don’t even really know what to call it. There’s a ton of love and emotion there and they are going through something very personal.”

As for any clues on their social media that could hint to their current status, it’s a bit of a mixed bag. Brooks has, in a number of his Instagram posts specifically, been seen wearing his wedding ring. Whether he’s hosting his podcast with Gavin DeGraw, or working out, Brooks’s dark wedding ring has been incredibly noticeable. Julianne’s Instagram, however, told a very different story. A number of Julianne’s posts showed the dancer not wearing her ring — and not hiding it either. One particular selfie, dated Feb. 25, featured Julianne holding an ice cream cone with her left hand and no ring in sight.

It’s still incredibly unclear where Brooks and Julianne are in the process of resolving any relationship hurdles they may have encounter. But from the looks of these photos, the pair are spending time together and likely making an effort to move into a fresh chapter of their marital journey. Fans will have to keep their detective hats on tightly for any new clues as to the duo’s possible reconciliation.