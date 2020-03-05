Joe Giudice Compliments Teresa’s New Breast Implants After Split & Fans Are Confused

Joe Giudice is giving some ‘RHONJ’ fans a case of the ‘icks’ by complimenting estranged wife Teresa on her new breast implants. He commented in a rather crude fashion about the woman he’s separated from.

Even though Joe and Teresa Giudice, both 47, are separated, he’s still eyeing his estranged wife online. Joe’s still living in Italy as he awaits word on his I.C.E. deportation, but he’s still got a computer! He made a comment about Teresa’s “nice new boobs” next to a photo she posted from the Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion taping. Teresa revealed on Jan. 28, 2020 that she had her breasts redone. In an Instagram post next to her plastic surgeon she wrote, “I believe it’s important to always stand strong and feel like your best most confident self. 10 Years after my first Breast Augmentation I decided to have my breasts re-done.”

Joe hasn’t seen Teresa’s new “bubbies” — as she calls them — in person. The last time they saw each other was when she and their four daughters flew to Italy to visit Joe in early Nov. 2019. The photo Teresa posted to her Instagram on March 4 showed a slight bit of cleavage, but it was enough for Joe to comment, “Nice new boobs 👍.” Yep, he went and included a thumbs up emoji.

RHONJ fans were divided on if Joe’s comment was gross or hilarious. User sadiebadillobx wrote, “@joe.giudice so tacky,” while dorganmavis commented, “omg I just threw up in my mouth THE DESPERATION.” User rachelross9915 taunted Joe by telling him, “@joe.giudice and your not getting them 😂😂,” as fan marymoogoo thought Joe was being insulting of Tre, writing “@joe.giudice way to not be happy for some one!! It’s not a good look.”

Others found Joe’s comment hilarious. Fan thatuglyfriend commented, “@joe.giudice 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 Amazing,” while the_juicy_sour_patch_kid wrote, “@joe.giudice 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂joe!!!!!!” Several fans also wrote that Joe’s comment left them “dead!”

The fan who joked that Joe likely wouldn’t be getting his hands on her “new boobs” is probably right. While visiting Joe in Italy, Teresa made it clear that she didn’t feel comfortable sleeping in the same bed as him and rebuffed being intimate with him. That conversation was filmed for RHONJ and Joe later revealed in an Instagram that it was “My ‘AHA moment!’ That was my moment of insight. I felt rejected. This is the first time while filming a scene, I had severe anxiety and grief.” He added that, “My wife has never said no to sleeping with me. I had to walk away. I don’t have resentment against her (her emotions are justified). It was off guard should have been private.”