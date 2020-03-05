‘Hillary’: Hulu’s New Documentary Reveals Why Clinton Is So Loved & So Hated

Think about it – how often did you hear from voters during the 2016 campaign that they just didn’t think Hillary was “trustworthy,” that she was “corrupt,” “dishonest” etc, but they could never specifically say why. Thirty years of allegations and smears have done their job. When it comes to analyzing the actual 2016 presidential campaign, the political strategy that the Clinton team used, almost feels irrelevant. Could there possibly have been anything that could have overcome the 30 years of sexist and political attacks?

The smears explain the other often heard comments, “I want to vote for a woman. Just not ‘that woman,'” says Burstein. “There is this deep unconscious bias that happens to women in general (running for president), they become that woman that is ‘unappealing,'” Burstein says she has also recently been hearing the same kind of comments leveled at the women running for president in 2020 – they are too “schoolmarmish” and people don’t like their “voices.” While the director wasn’t optimistic that the 2020 electorate will finally vote in female president, she firmly believes we “need to have a female president” to “normalize” women having huge leadership roles. “It has huge potential to trickle down and affect every aspect of our everyday lives – women being leaders of our society in various ways.”

The biggest surprise in Burstein’s doc is the insight into the Hillary/Bill marriage, and yes, it has, despite the doubters, been a true romance. There is no denying the adorable and adoring looks between Bill and Hillary in private photographs, many seen here for the very first time. The pictures from their Yale Law School days, their marriage and first years in Arkansas, picture a couple that appears madly and deeply in love. Bill particularly, looks completely head over heels for his self-confident and pretty 1970s’ “natural girl” girlfriend and wife. The president himself sat down for three days of interviews with Burstein. “He did that for her… he knew this was an opportunity for people to understand her in a way they’d never have”, Burstein tells HollywoodLife. The filmmaker is definitive about the union – “It is very much a real marriage… it wasn’t like it was some kind of arrangement.”