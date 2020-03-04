Working Mom Whitney Port Encourages Women To ‘Take Care Of You’ & ‘Be Okay With Imbalance’

For this International Women’s Day, Whitney Port is helping to uplift women everywhere with her advice on ‘doing it all!’

Women can be moms, entrepreneurs, CEOs and even the President of the United States all at the same time these days! This International Women’s Day, Whitney Port is pushing forth that messaging and encouraging women everywhere with her own advice on how to do it all, feel accomplished and also make time for yourself. “I think that it’s an evolution and you’re never fully achieving perfect balance and I’ve always said that I think the key in finding balance is just being okay with imbalance and knowing that certain days are going to be more work heavy. Certain days are going to be more kid heavy. Certain days are going to be more you heavy,” she told HollywoodLife.com in an EXCLUSIVE interview. “I think it’s all about just looking at your week as a whole as opposed to really trying to pay too much attention to all the little minute details.”

The mom to 2-year-old Sonny continued, “I think first and foremost, it’s about taking care of you and making sure that you’re set up for success, that you have done the things that you need to do in order to be your best self. So setting certain limitations. Do you need to get in an hour for yourself today in order to show up for your kid, in order to show up for your work? It’s so specific depending on who you’re talking to and what they need in their lives to feel their fullest.”

To celebrate International Women’s Day on March 8th, Whitney partnered with Chloe Wine Collection and Dress For Success (DFS) to raise awareness for their signature ‘Your Hour Her Power’ campaign, which focuses on donating the equivalent of one hour’s pay to help women reach their full potential in the workplace and beyond. “It just feels really good to be able to give back to women who need the tools and need the support to be their best selves,” Whitney said of the collaboration. “, I feel like everything I do in my life, I try to do with some sort of thought of how I can empower women and how I can make women feel more confident in their daily life. But there’s nothing else specific that I’m doing to celebrate.”

