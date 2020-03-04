Khloe Kardashian Confirms Kylie Jenner Didn’t Breastfeed Stormi & Reveals The Formula She Used

During her appearance on her sister, Kourtney Kardashian’s, Poosh video series, Khloe Kardashian confirmed that Kylie Jenner didn’t breastfeed her daughter, Stormi, and shared the formula from Germany that she used.

Tough decisions come with the territory of being a first-time mom, and that was no different for Kylie Jenner. In the March 4 webisode from her Poosh Youtube series, Kourtney Kardashian, 40, sat down with sister Khloe and talked about one of the many joys and stressors of being a mom: breastfeeding. In the episode, the Good American mogul, 35, revealed how difficult it was to breastfeed her daughter, True Thompson, now 1, whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson, 28. So, she turned to her sisters for guidance. “I asked Kim, and I knew Kylie wasn’t going to breastfeed,” Khloe shared. But then she went into even more detail.

Khloe revealed to Kourtney the exact brand that Kylie, 22, had been using for her baby girl Stormi Webster, 2, whom she welcomed in February 2018 with former partner Travis Scott, 27. “That was her [Kylie’s] choice from the start, and she found HiPP formulas from Germany.” Khloe confessed to the Poosh founder that the HiPP formulas were “awesome” and even revealed that the formula completely helped her daughter, too. “True had really bad acid reflux and there’s a kind that is thick and it works to coat parts of her esophagus and stomach.” Furthermore, upon Kylie’s recommendation of HiPP, Khloe conferred with her doctor, who didn’t judge her for the choice at all! “She made me feel so great about not being able to breastfeed,” Khloe admitted, reiterating that “so many people” often say that it simply comes down to “not trying hard enough.”

But both Kylie and Khloe’s parenting choices have yielded only positive results, so far. The two young women often gush about their youngsters on social media, sharing their strong bonds with their daughters for their millions of followers to see! Just yesterday, on March 3, Kylie took to her Instagram story early in the morning to share the quality time she was spending with her daughter. Stormi asked the same question over and over again while the two sat poolside; “What’s that noise, mommy?” And each time, Kylie entertained the inquiry with a new answer.

Much like Kylie and Stormi, Khloe and True have developed their very own morning routine! On Feb. 20, Khloe revealed that she and True often begin their day with a dance party to Justin Timberlake‘s hit “Can’t Stop The Feeling” from Trolls. “Recently this has been our morning routine. Same song 🎶 can’t stop the feeling by Justin Timberlake🎶 Same dance partners,” Khloe shared with her followers. Fans of both Kylie and Khloe love to see how their relationships with their daughters continue to develop. We cannot wait to see more from them in the future!