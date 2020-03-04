Chrissy Teigen Reveals She Has Breast Implants — But Wants ‘Them Out Now’

Chrissy Teigen opened up about the backstory of her breast implants in a new interview for ‘Glamour UK.’ The cookbook author is not too fond of the implants now, and explained why she’s ‘screwed.’

Before Chrissy Teigen, 34, became known as the queen of Twitter and cook books, she was known for her pages in Sports Illustrated. That led the model to undergo plastic surgery, which she revealed in her Spring/Summer 2020 cover story for Glamour UK, published online on March 4! “Yeah, I did my boobs when I was about 20 years old,” Chrissy revealed in the interview. “It was more for a swimsuit thing. I thought, if I’m going to be posing, laid on my back, I want them to be perky!” They’re not so perky anymore, though, according to Chrissy.

“But then you have babies and they fill up with milk and deflate and now I am screwed,” the Cravings: Hungry for More author told the magazine, after welcoming her daughter Luna, 3, and son Miles, 1, with husband John Legend, 41. Don’t be mistaken — the deflation isn’t the result of a major boob transformation.

“Honestly, I kept them the same cup size. I just filled them out, so they are rounded and firmer,” Chrissy clarified, who grabbed her breasts at this point, the magazine noted. She continued, “I had a quarter ‘teardrop’ cup in the bottom and filled out the breast line. But I want them out now.” Although Chrissy wants her current implants removed, she admitted, “If I could do one thing, it would be to have a lift.” Boob jobs require a lot of maintenance, though — and Chrissy isn’t a fan of that. “I think you’re supposed to replace [implants] every ten years. But when you have kids you think about [the risks] of surgery and I think, ‘This is not the way I want to die, in boob surgery,'” she joked, in true Chrissy style.

Not only did Chrissy’s outlook on boob jobs change after having children, but so did her body confidence! “I used to weigh myself every morning, afternoon and night. I knew what the scales would say after each meal,” Chrissy revealed to Glamour UK. “I did that for eight years and had this one weight I wanted to be at. That changed with Luna, and really changed with Miles, where it took me a year to be comfortable with my new normal number.”

Chrissy won’t let anyone talk down on her body now! She even clapped back at a hater who accused her of Photoshopping her booty, after Chrissy shared a hilarious photo of her rocking yoga tights with John’s face on her buns.