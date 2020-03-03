Kylie Jenner further fueled speculation that she’s back together with Travis Scott when she took to her Instagram story on Mar. 3 to post a video of herself jamming to his music in her car.

Are Kylie Jenner, 22, and Travis Scott, 27, back together? That’s the question that’s been on a lot of people’s minds lately and Kylie only added to the speculation with one of her latest videos. The makeup mogul posted a clip to her Instagram story on Mar. 3 that showed her sitting in her car and smirking while listening to Travis’ latest collaborative track “Give No Fxk.” The beauty used flower filters all over her face in the video and looked gorgeous with her new honey-colored locks. She didn’t caption the post but no caption was needed since what she showed was entertaining enough.

Kylie’s clip is suspected to be a hint that she reunited with the father of her two-year-old daughter Stormi. The former lovebirds split in Oct. 2019 but they fueled rumors about a reconciliation in recent weeks after Kylie shared some throwback pics of her and the rapper on Feb. 28 and after they enjoyed a lunch date with their adorable tot in Calabasas, CA on Mar. 1.

Neither of them have confirmed that they’re in a relationship again and their latest moves and outings could just reflect the respect they have for each other as they work hard to co-parent their bundle of joy. They have spent some outings and holidays together to make things great for little Stormi and they have both admitted that they care about one another in the past.

The attraction for each other also seems to still be there, at least for Travis. A previous source told us he “loves” Kylie’s new lighter hair, which she debuted on Feb. 14. “Travis is used to seeing Kylie change up her hair all the time and he thinks she always looks beautiful no matter what,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “But this lighter look on her is different from anything he’s seen before and he really loves it. Travis has seen Kylie with platinum hair in the past, but this is a softer look which he really loves.”

We guess we’ll just have to wait and see if these two are back on or just really good at being friends.