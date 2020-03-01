Luke Benward proved his relationship with Ariel Winter is going strong when he posted an adorable videos and some pics that showed them cuddling together while playing with a dog on Instagram.

Luke Benward, 24, and Ariel Winter, 22, had a cozy afternoon on Feb. 29 when they spent time cuddling up to each other and an adorable dog. Luke took to his Instagram story to share a video clip and some pics of the cute moment and it seemed to prove that his love with Ariel is going strong. In the posts, the lovebirds could be seen smiling and playing with the dog as they sat nuzzled up to each other looking as comfortable as could be. “So cute can’t stand,” Luke captioned the video and put hearts over one of the pics with his lady.

Luke’s latest posts come as a bit of a surprise considering the fact that he and Ariel have been somewhat private about their romance ever since they started dating in Dec. 2019. They recently showed off some PDA in a throwback photo that Ariel’s Modern Family co-star Sarah Hyland, 29, shared to her Instagram page on Feb. 28. It was from a time when Ariel, Luke, Sarah, and Sarah’s fiance Wells Adams, 35, all went out together and dressed to impress.

Ariel and Luke’s relationship began once Ariel and her ex Levi Meaden, 32, broke things off after dating for three years. She has since been spending a lot of time with Luke and appears to be enjoying it. The talented actress just finished filming the series finale of Modern Family after being on the show since 2009 so she has a lot more time to focus on other things, including her time with Luke. She proved she’s embracing the change when she dyed her hair from black to bright red after the show wrapped, something she only previously did when she was on hiatus from the series.

We love seeing Luke and Ariel having fun together and a cute pup just makes it even sweeter! We hope they’ll share more memorable moments soon!