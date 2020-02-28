Ariel Winter Sits On BF Luke Benward’s Lap In Sweet Pics With Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams 

Ariel Winter and Luke Benward cozied up together at the wrap party for ‘Modern Family’s final season on February 23. She took a seat on her boyfriend’s lap while alongside Sarah Hyland, who did the same with fiance Wells Adams!

Ariel Winter and Luke Benward enjoyed a cozy date night at the Modern Family series finale wrap party on Sunday night. The couple showed off some sultry PDA (seen here) inside Sunset Room Hollywood in Los Angeles, where they weren’t the ones to do so. Sarah Hyland and her fiance Wells Adams. joined in on the action, with the actress sitting on her man’s lap in the same snap.

Ariel, 21, cuddled up to Luke, 24, as she got comfortable on his. The pair began dating last December — two months after she split from her boyfriend of three years, Levi Meaden. Ariel and Luke sipped matching red drinks while the Dumplin’ actor wrapped his arm around her waist and rested his hand on her thigh. Ariel showed off major leg in a completely sheer black mini dress. She wore bra and underwear garments beneath the off-the-shoulder number, which some critics called “too revealing.”

The outfit went on to become a hot topic online with fans debating about if it was too sexy or not for the Modern Family wrap party. After a critic commented, “What was she thinking …. seriously,” under a photo Sarah shared with Ariel from the Party, she fiercly defended her friend.

“That she’s a sexy and confident woman,” Sarah replied to the commenter, warning, “Everyone that is making a negative comment about my sister can back the f–k up because I WILL NOT tolerate it.”

Another Instagram user added, “What’s up with Ariel Winters outfit tho?” which sparked Sarah to reply, “You know that she’s 🔥?? I KNOW.”

Either way, Sarah and Ariel are comfortable in the skin they’re in. Not to mention, they’re much different than when they started out on Modern Family 11 years ago. Sarah called attention to just that in the caption of the PDA photo mentioned above.

“My oh my have we all grown up,” Sarah captioned the couples photo, which was part of a post with numerous videos from the party. And, yes, they’ve certainly grown up. Fans have watched Ariel and Sarah grow up on-screen for as sisters Alex and Haley Dunphy. Now, they’re much older, in serious relationships and ready for their next career ventures. We can’t wait to see what they do after Modern Family‘s epic run!