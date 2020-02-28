PARTYNEXTDOOR Pushes His Album Release Date Back For A 2nd Time & Fans Are Getting Antsy

PARTYNEXTDOOR dropped a new single, ‘Split Decision’ on February 27, from his highly anticipated new album, ‘PARTYMOBILE.’ And, while fans are loving the new track, they’re questioning why his album was pushed from February to March.

PARTYNEXTDOOR is keeping fans on their toes about the release of his new album, PARTYMOBILE — the followup to his previous LP PARTYNEXTDOOR 3, and his first new album in four years. PND surprised fans when he tweeted “SPLIT DECISION” on Wednesday night, and then dropped a new single shortly after. Take a listen, above!

In addition to his new single, presumably from his forthcoming album, PND told fans his new album, PARTYMOBILE, will officially release on March 27. Yet, he initially told fans the album would drop in February. In a series of tweets at the end of January, the Canadian artist, songwriter and record producer updated fans when they initially started to question when his new music was coming.

“I’m gonna need some more time to put the finishing touches on this album. February… I promise the extra time will be worth it,” PND tweeted on January 29. At the time, PND revealed the cover art and the official title of the new project, PARTYMOBILE — not Club Atlantis, as previously reported.

Although fans are loving PND’s new song, they’re getting impatient with his album delays. Many fans replied to the release of “SPLIT DECISION” with questions and remarks about what could be going on behind the scenes.

What are you actually waiting for lmao — XO (@XOQuestions) February 28, 2020

nobody playing with you. DROP. THE. ALBUM SIR! — T 🔪🖤✨ (@tzurfavorite) February 28, 2020

PND dropped “SPLIT DECISION” just two weeks after the OVO artist released the “Loyal” remix featuring Drake and Bad Bunny. The latter singles are believed to be part of his new album including the original “Loyal,” which features Drake, and “The News.”

PARTYMOBILE will be available on streaming services on March 27 via OVO Sound/Warner. Drake also promoted the new album date in a post on his Instagram Stories. In the meantime, fans can stream “SPLIT DECISION” on Apple Music and Spotify.