Drake & Future Surprise Fans With Second New Track Of 2020 — Listen To ‘Desires’

New music alert! Drake and Future have teamed up for another collaboration. Their new song ‘Desires’ has ‘leaked’ — sort of — and it’s the definition of awesome.

The year 2020 is already bringing us some incredible music. Drake and Future’s new song “Desires” was released on Jan. 31, much to the delight of fans. Drake posted the full song on his Soundcloud under the title “DESIRES LEAK 2020 SUPER FUTURE DRAKE.” Drake also promoted the release on his Instagram account. The track is perfect for your playlist. Drake and Future truly make epic music together.

This isn’t the first music collaboration of 2020 for these rappers. They previously teamed up for the song “Life Is Good,” which was released on Jan. 10. Life just got even better with “Desires.” Before that, Drake and Future released the mixtape What A Time To Be Alive in 2015 and also dropped the collab “Blue Tint” in 2018.

Fans were all about Drake and Future’s latest banger. “Me trying to sleep but Lil wayne and Drake & Future won’t stop dropping fire,” one fan tweeted. Another wrote, “Drake and future unbeatable just drop the album pls.” Note: Lil Wayne dropped his latest album, Funeral, on the same day as Drake and Future’s “Desires.”

Drake isn’t just focusing on music at the moment. He’s one of the executive producers of the new movie Spree, which just had its premiere at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. Star Joe Keery tweeted about the film and Drake retweeted the Stranger Things star and wrote, “Congrats to the cast and crew on their premiere at @sundancefest. Honored to be a part of this.” The movie also stars David Arquette, Sasheer Zamata, and Kyle Mooney. The rapper is also an executive producer of Euphoria, the hit HBO show starring Zendaya. The series is gearing up to film its second season.