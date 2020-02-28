Malika Haqq Claps Back After Facing Backlash For Wanting A Post-Baby Makeover

Malika Haqq doesn’t have time for haters! The ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star shut down followers who are questioning her post-baby cosmetic surgery plans.

Malika Haqq, 36, has set the record straight on her post-pregnancy plastic surgery plans! Khloe Kardashian‘s best friend revealed on Instagram in a Feb. 26 post that she’s “fully booked” for her “post pregnancy makeover” with cosmetic surgeon Dr. Jason Diamond. Fans were quick to criticize the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, questioning her decision to prioritize a postpartum snapback before even giving birth to the bub! But Malika quickly clapped back, writing, “These comments are hilarious! Dr. Diamond specializes in the face. He’s so elite it would take you 4 months to get an [appointment] with him. Relax ya mind, I won’t be getting a facelift. Lol.” She also replied directly one fan, writing “Lol wait who said I was getting surgery?! I don’t need it. Never have boo boo.”

The mom-to-be didn’t stop there! She continued, “Folks love to jump to conclusion lol my makeover doesn’t require surgery but to each their own,” she added, “Where did I say surgery? Didn’t happen. There are [100] ways to enhance & improve that don’t require surgery.” Malika was seriously slammed with criticism before she responded. “Dang have the baby first. Why do females think they need to look amazing right after giving birth? Beyond me. Vanity, I guess,” one commenter wrote on the post. “Really… if you can’t accept the marks that come along with having a baby then you shouldn’t be a mom,” wrote another.

TV personality Wendy Williams spoke out in support of Malika, reassuring her that the people writing horrible comments were just envious, plain and simple. “[Malika] looks really pretty pregnant,” the talk show host said on her February 26 show. “She’s being mommy shamed because she’s planning her mommy makeover before she gives birth. And Instagram people are calling her spoiled and shallow. Gee, jealous much? Let me tell you something. She can go to the gym, and she can go hiking and all that stuff. You know, if you have the money and you have the bravery, and you’re not going into debt. Your kids are still getting taken care of and there’s a roof over your head, why wouldn’t she?” We love seeing strong women support each other!

It’s clear Malika is totally brushing off the haters, since she’s SO over the moon about her pregnancy right now! “Malika is really happy she made the decision to reveal to everyone that O.T. Genasis (her ex-boyfriend) is the father of her baby,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “They’re already on a very healthy path toward co-parenting” their unborn son. We can’t wait to see the baby pics when the reality star gives birth to her little bundle of joy!