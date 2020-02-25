How Malika Haqq Feels About Her Decision To Reveal O.T. Genasis Is Her Baby’s Father

Malika Haqq shocked her fans when she revealed that ex-boyfriend O.T. Genasis was the father of her son. We’ve learned exclusively how Malika felt about deciding to break the news at her baby shower!

Malika Haqq and O.T. Genasis may no longer be together, but she was still thrilled to announce that they’re having a baby together. Khloe Kardashian‘s best friend, 36, spilled the beans at her baby shower that the father of her son was, in fact, her ex-boyfriend (real name Odis Flores) after keeping his identity secret at the beginning of her pregnancy. But the cat’s out of the bag, and she couldn’t be more ecstatic about her decision to announce, a source close to Malika tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Malika is really happy she made the decision to reveal to everyone that Odis is the father of her baby,” the source said.

“It just makes things easier all around, because she no longer feels the need to hide any aspect of her pregnancy. It takes a big weight off her shoulders.” Despite breaking up eight months ago, things have been great between Malika and the 32-year-old “Everybody Mad” rapper. In fact, they’re on a “very health path toward co-parenting” their unborn child already, the insider noted. Malika shared with fans on Instagram that despite her and O.T.’s loving co-parenting relationship, they won’t be getting back together romantically. In just a few weeks, they’ll be parents, and O.T. has been there for her and their child every step of the way.

“Relationships don’t always work out the way we would hope but between love & friendship we have created a baby boy that will be here very soon,” Malika posted to her Instagram Story on February 13. “OT and I have attended every doctors apt and overall loved on our son together while anticipating his arrival.” Even if O.T. wasn’t around, Malika would have been okay during her pregnancy, the source noted. She had tons of “love and support from everyone in her life” already.

“Malika’s thrilled that her ex wanted to step up to the plate and be a dad, but she was fine either way. With or without him, she feels incredibly blessed and totally ready to be a mom,” the source explained, adding that she already had a ride-or-die person to help her along the way: Khloe! “Khloe’s right there [with Malika] every step of the way. She’s so thoughtful and sweet. She sends [Malika] flowers and sweet little gifts, like her favorite cookies.” Aww!