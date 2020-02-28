Exclusive
Hailey Baldwin: How She Feels About Justin Bieber’s New Calvin Klein Campaign — He’s ‘So Hot’

Justin Bieber looks hotter than ever in his latest Calvin Klein campaign and HollywoodLife learns exclusively exactly how wife Hailey Baldwin feels about his super sexy shoot!

Hailey Baldwin is one lucky lady! Justin Bieber sent his fans pulses racing after his latest Calvin Klein campaign dropped on Feb. 27. The star-studded campaign shows off the “Yummy” singer’s rock hard abs wearing nothing but the label’s iconic white boxer briefs. A source close to Justin’s supermodel wife revealed EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife what Hailey thinks of Justin’s sexy new campaign.

“Hailey obviously thinks Justin looks so hot in his latest Calvin Klein campaign,” the insider dished. “She feels so blessed and so lucky that she gets to spend the rest of her life with her best friend and someone she feels is the sexiest man in the world to her, inside and out. She also loves the whole theme behind this campaign of celebrating self-love and confidence” The American fashion house dedicated their latest campaign in celebration of “unapologetic confidence and self-love” which features other A-listers including Kendall Jenner, Lil Nas X, SZA, and Maluma.

Hailey and Justin made jaws drop just a few months ago when they starred in their own video together in honor of the label turning the big 5-0 in Oct. 2019. “Hailey loves that she and Justin had the opportunity to do their last Calvin Klein shoot together and that they’ll always have those memories and images forever,” the pal added. “But she also knows Justin has worked with them on his own for years and so it was awesome to see him do his thing and she thought the campaign turned out incredible.”

Another friend close to the power couple spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife and said, “Hailey loves Justin’s new Calvin Klein campaign, she thinks it’s so hot. She’s proud to be his wife for so many reasons but it doesn’t hurt that he looks so good in his Calvins. This new campaign is bringing back good memories of the one they starred in together last year. That was such a massive thing to be able to do together and something Hailey won’t ever forget or take for granted.”