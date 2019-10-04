Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Strip Down & Make Out In Their Underwear For Calvin Klein’s 50th Birthday

Newlyweds Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin celebrated Calvin Klein’s 50th birthday by getting hot and heavy in a steamy new video.

Justin Bieber, 25, and Hailey Baldwin, 22, must be taking a cue from Nelly, because they’re taking off all their clothes in a new video for Calvin Klein’s 50th birthday. Well, almost all their clothes! The pair got hot and heavy as they stripped down to their skivvies to celebrate the iconic fashion label turning the big 5-0, and to say Justin and Hailey’s chemistry is red-hot might be the understatement of the year!

In the video, Justin and Hailey, who recently wed again in a gorgeous South Carolina ceremony on Sept. 30, are hanging out on the couch while watching a compilation of important moments in American history. The two cuddle and watch the screen intently as a rocket launches, which then transitions into a ‘60s-esque nightlife scene, complete with an appearance by none other than Kendall Jenner, who looks happy as can be while looking out of the window of a cab and dancing in the backseat.

Rapper A$AP Rocky, who’s pictured doing an intense workout routine, including a ton of sit-ups (how else do you think he got that amazing bod?) also stars in the video, while singer Troye Sivan and supermodel Liu Wen also make appearances throughout. However, Justin and Hailey are clearly the stars of the incredible Calvin Klein tribute! About halfway through the minute-and-a-half long video, Justin appears on-screen without a shirt, showing off his collection of tattoos and super-toned bod, while wife Hailey Baldwin climbs on top of him and wraps her legs around his waist, then partakes in a full-on makeout sesh with her hunky hubby.

The pair continue to look madly in love while they playfully dance with one another in their matching Calvin Klein getups. Justin even does a somersault at one point and flawlessly pops up from his acrobatic move to lay a big ol’ smooch on his wife. Young love — is there anything better? What a way to celebrate such a huge milestone for the iconic American label!