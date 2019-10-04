Watch
Hollywood Life

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Strip Down & Make Out In Their Underwear For Calvin Klein’s 50th Birthday

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin
REX/Shutterstock
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber seen having a picnic date at the park. The happy newlyweds could be seen talking and enjoying their open-air date before kissing and heading back to their ride. *Shot on 10/03/19* Pictured: Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber BACKGRID USA 4 OCTOBER 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Justin and Hailey Bieber enjoy a romantic picnic in the park together, the newlyweds spent the evening together at he their local park. 03 Oct 2019 Pictured: Hailey Bieber Justin Bieber. Photo credit: Rachpoot/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA519622_006.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Malibu, CA - Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin depart after a dinner date at Nobu in Malibu. Hailey turns heads in a sexy red slitted dress and black leather jacket as the pair return to their Mercedes-Benz Van at the valet. Pictured: Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin, Hailey Bieber BACKGRID USA 23 JULY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: NGRE / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 22 Photos.

Newlyweds Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin celebrated Calvin Klein’s 50th birthday by getting hot and heavy in a steamy new video.

Justin Bieber, 25,  and Hailey Baldwin, 22, must be taking a cue from Nelly, because they’re taking off all their clothes in a new video for Calvin Klein’s 50th birthday. Well, almost all their clothes! The pair got hot and heavy as they stripped down to their skivvies to celebrate the iconic fashion label turning the big 5-0, and to say Justin and Hailey’s chemistry is red-hot might be the understatement of the year!

In the video, Justin and Hailey, who recently wed again in a gorgeous South Carolina ceremony on Sept. 30, are hanging out on the couch while watching a compilation of important moments in American history. The two cuddle and watch the screen intently as a rocket launches, which then transitions into a ‘60s-esque nightlife scene, complete with an appearance by none other than Kendall Jenner, who looks happy as can be while looking out of the window of a cab and dancing in the backseat.

Rapper A$AP Rocky, who’s pictured doing an intense workout routine, including a ton of sit-ups (how else do you think he got that amazing bod?) also stars in the video, while singer Troye Sivan and supermodel Liu Wen also make appearances throughout. However, Justin and Hailey are clearly the stars of the incredible Calvin Klein tribute! About halfway through the minute-and-a-half long video, Justin appears on-screen without a shirt, showing off his collection of tattoos and super-toned bod, while wife Hailey Baldwin climbs on top of him and wraps her legs around his waist, then partakes in a full-on makeout sesh with her hunky hubby. 

The pair continue to look madly in love while they playfully dance with one another in their matching Calvin Klein getups. Justin even does a somersault at one point and flawlessly pops up from his acrobatic move to lay a big ol’ smooch on his wife. Young love — is there anything better? What a way to celebrate such a huge milestone for the iconic American label!