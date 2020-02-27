Halsey Stuns In Makeup-Free Video & Claps Back At Hater Accusing Her Of Getting Plastic Surgery

Halsey didn’t hold back when it came to responding to a fan who accused her of having work done on her face, telling the hater that she is ‘just getting older.’

Halsey was not having it with trolls accusing her of getting plastic surgery. The “Graveyard” songstress, 25, took to her Instagram to share two videos and a photo of herself totally makeup-free and relaxing after a night of performing. “All I know how to do when I get in bed after a show is take videos of myself being sad listening to @thejapanesehouse,” Halsey captioned the carousel post. Each image featured a close-up of Halsey’s face gazing either at her camera or off into the distance. The entertainer showed off her gorgeous natural beauty, but some followers didn’t think Halsey’s looks were untouched at all.

In the comments section of her post, one Instagram user said, “All these young women getting plastic surgery. What a shame.” The comment did not sit well with Halsey at all. “I have never surgically altered my face!!!! just getting older and losing ‘baby fat’. And wearing better lip balms,” Halsey first responded. Then, she totally doubled down on her words. “i can’t get injectables cause I have an autoimmune disease and my body would reject ’em. I get my lip liner tattooed on!!!!!! Hurts like a B***H!!!!!”

But this isn’t the first followers have accused Halsey of enhancing her looks. In an August 2018 post Halsey shared with her fans, featuring her natural hair, a slew of comments accused the singer of wearing a wig! “I can’t believe I spent a whole damn year growing out my curls under those wigs for y’all to say my natural hair looks like a wig…some f**ked up s**t lmao,” she tweeted, referencing the since deleted Instagram post. In the time that’s past, however, Halsey has clearly gotten comfortable in her own skin. She even showed off her natural ‘do with an Instagram post on Dec. 11. This time around, fans lauded the singer for embracing her natural curls and showing them off proudly!

Halsey is definitely not one to back down from accusations. The singer has time and again stood her ground and asserted her truth. Fans love to see Halsey showing off her natural beauty — whether it’s her hair of her makeup-free face! We can’t wait to see what she shares next!