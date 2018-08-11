See Pics
Hollywood Life

Halsey Shows Off Her Fluffy Afro & Claps Back At Haters Who Accuse Her Of Wearing A Wig

halsey
Courtesy of Instagram
Halsey attends Playboy?s Midsummer Night?s Dream. Held @ Marquee Nightclub at The Cosmopolitan Hotel Las Vegas, Las Vegas, NV. July 28, 2018. ? Tracey Jay/Photo Image Press/Splash NewsPictured: HalseyRef: SPL5012936 280718 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Photo Image Press/Splash News / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: +39 02 4399 8577Sydney: +61 02 9240 7700photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights View Gallery View Gallery 26 Photos.

Halsey had to defend her natural hair once again due to some uncalled for fan comments. The biracial singer showed off her curly afro and then told fans questioning if it was fake to ‘stay mad.’

Halsey has always been open about being biracial, and yet some people still can’t get that through their heads enough to not question the hair on hers. When the 23-year-old singer posted a photo on Instagram of her natural hair which was styled into an afro, the usual haters came out in the comments to question her ethnicity and whether or not this was her true hair.

The “Bad At Love” singer seemed to make it clear that this was indeed her real hair by captioning the pic, “new growth, new growth; all these fades I outgrew,” but some commenters still didn’t grasp that concept. When one person asked “how tf do you have different hair every 5 minutes,” someone responded saying “…wigs b” like that was obvious. Yes, Halsey does wear wigs, but she does that so she can grow her natural hair out underneath them. This, however, wasn’t one of those times.

Clearly annoyed with people questioning whether her ‘do was just another wig, Halsey tweeted about how ridiculous people were being towards her. “I can’t believe I spent a whole damn year growing out my curls under those wigs for y’all to say my natural hair looks like a wig… some f***ed up s*** lmao,” she tweeted. Seriously, though! Let her live!

To prove that her curls were 100% her own (which she shouldn’t need to do btw), the Grammy nominee shared another Instagram photo. This time, it was a throwback pic to when she was a child. In the image, lil bb Halsey can be seen rocking her curly locks au naturale. “Stay Mad,” she captioned it. YEP.

Stay Mad.

A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey) on

So just so we’re clear: Halsey is a biracial woman with naturally curly hair who sometimes likes to rock a blue wig to let her hair grow out. She’s always killin’ it, her hair is amazing no matter how she styles it, we love her, etc., etc. the end.