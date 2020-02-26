Jennifer Garner Cuddles Son Samuel, 7, At His Baseball Practice After Ex Ben Admits Divorce Regret

Jennifer Garner looked like a proud mom when she was seen happily playing baseball and hugging her seven-year-old son Samuel at his practice in Los Angeles, CA on Feb. 25.

Jennifer Garner, 47, was all smiles when she was spotted enjoying her son Samuel Affleck‘s baseball practice on Feb. 25. The actress was helping her seven-year-old play the sport on a field in the Los Angeles, CA location and at one point, embraced him in a sweet hug. She wore a black baseball cap with a navy blue sweatshirt and blue jeans during the outing and little Sam looked adorable in a light blue T-shirt and white pants. They were the cutest mother-son duo as Sam sat in his mom’s lap when she was sitting in the grass for part of the practice.

Jennifer’s outing with Sam is just one of many times she’s been seen with him and her two other kids, Violet, 14, and Seraphina, 11. Before her latest outing, she was seen giving Sam a piggyback ride after picking him up from school on Feb. 23. They both had huge smiles on their faces as they walked down the street in front of cameras.

Jennifer’s outings with her kids prove she’s doing a stellar job at being a mom despite no longer being married to their dad Ben Affleck, 47. The former husband and wife have been working hard at co-parenting in the best way they can and that includes sometimes going out with their kids together as a family. Their closeness is not too surprising when you consider what Ben recently said about their split. The award-winning actor admitted that his divorce from Jen is “the biggest regret” of his life, in an interview with The New York Times.

Jen and Ben were married for almost 10 years before they separated in June 2015. Their divorce was finalized in Oct. 2018 and Jen made headlines when she helped the Good Will Hunting star get through his struggles with alcohol after their split. She even reportedly held an intervention for him before driving him to a rehab facility where he received treatment in Aug. 2018.

“She will do anything for Ben always because of their children and he feels the same way,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife on Feb. 24. “It’s sad their marriage didn’t work, but they both have done their best to move on for the sake of the kids.”