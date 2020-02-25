Jennifer Garner Goofs Around With Son Samuel, 7, 5 Days After Ben Affleck Admits Divorce Regret

Life is going good for Jennifer Garner! Following Ben Affleck’s recent confessions about their marriage and divorce, Jen stepped out with the pair’s son, Samuel, on Feb. 23 — and the pics are too cute.

Jennifer Garner, 47, is the ultimate doting mom! The actress was on mom duty on Feb. 23, as she picked her seven-year-old son, Samuel Affleck, up from school. Paparazzi caught the mother/son duo on their walk home, and they looked like they were having a blast. Jennifer picked her boy up and gave him a piggyback ride, and she had a huge smile on her face. They also walked hand-in-hand for part of the stroll, and seemed engrossed in conversation. Jen had the ultimate casual mom look, wearing light wash jeans, a sweatshirt, sneakers and her hair in a messy bun.

Jen has been taking the reigns on parenting duties in Los Angeles while her ex, Ben Affleck, who is also the father of her three children, has been away promoting his new movie, The Way Back. The exes are on good terms and share custody of the kids. Ben has been on a massive press tour ahead of the movie’s release, and he’s made some very revealing comments about where he stands with Jennifer after their 2015 split. In a New York Times piece, he admitted that the divorce was the “biggest regret” of his life, and said that it caused him a lot of shame.

However, Ben has had Jen’s utmost support since their split. In fact, she even helped lead an intervention that pushed Ben to go to rehab for drinking in 2018. He completed his program after a few months, and has been dedicated to his sobriety ever since (although he did admit to having a slip up in Oct. 2019).

Even though Ben has openly said that he majorly regrets his divorce from Jennifer, there doesn’t seem to be hope of a reconciliation between these two. Jen and Ben finalized their divorce in Oct. 2018, and she’s been quietly dating John Miller for nearly two years.