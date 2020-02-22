Jennifer Garner Is Seen Out For The 1st Time After Ex Ben Calls Their Divorce His ‘Biggest Regret’

Jennifer Garner appeared to be in the best of moods only days after ex-husband Ben Affleck admitted that their divorce was his ‘biggest regret.’

Business as usual. Jennifer Garner, 47, was all smiles after leaving a meeting in Santa Monica, California on Friday, February 21. The 13 Going on 30 star looked chic and sophisticated while talking on her cell phone in a black midi skirt, with knee-high black leather boots with a tall heel. She paired the ensemble with a dark grey sweater that fit her body to perfection. Jennifer accessorized the look with a gorgeous belt that cinched everything together and an oversized purse while out and about in Cali. She left her gorgeous brown locks down and appeared to go makeup-free before making her way to her car. The mother-of-three teased what was to come during her fun weekend on Instagram where she talked about watching the classic 1980’s movie The Breakfast Club which she claims was the first R-rated flick she ever saw.

Jennifer found herself in the news again after her ex-husband Ben Affleck, 47, talked about their relationship in a new interview. “The biggest regret of my life is this divorce,” he shared in his New York Times profile published on Tuesday, February 18. The Oscar winner talked about how his growing drinking problems in 2015 and 2016 subsequently led to their divorce in 2018 after 13 years of marriage. Their failed marriage rapidly plunged him into a state of shame. As he explained, “Shame is really toxic. There is no positive byproduct of shame. It’s just stewing in a toxic, hideous feeling of low self-worth and self-loathing.” The former couple share three children together: Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 7.

“Jen is very impressed that Ben is trying hard to be a better man,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY after the interview was published. “It really shows to their kids the person he truly is, and that is someone who has made mistakes but is learning from them and not letting things slip into something even more hurtful for himself and his family.”

The source continued, “His honest approach really made her feel good. Jen cares very much for Ben and only hopes for the best for him. The fact that he is admitting to his struggles and mentioned his biggest regret was losing her, although it is sad, it is also something she really appreciates hearing.”