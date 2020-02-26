Ariel Winter: How She Feels About The End Of ‘Modern Family’ & Her Future As Series Finale Nears

Ariel Winter just finished filming the last ever episode of her long-running series ‘Modern Family’ and is now gearing up for the next chapter in her life.

Ariel Winter, 22, sadly had to say goodbye to Modern Family, the show she’s been starring in since 2009, when the series finale episode was filmed on Feb. 21 and now she’s getting ready to move on with gratitude and excitement for the future. She’s also been enjoying spending time with her boyfriend Luke Benward, 24.

“Right now she’s adjusting to life after Modern Family and relaxing and enjoying herself with Luke,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “It was very emotional for her to say goodbye to everyone but it’s also exciting to be moving into a new chapter.”

Ariel took to her Instagram on the last day of shooting the show to post a photo of herself posing in front of her trailer and expressed how she was feeling in the caption. “In just a few hours we will series wrap on @abcmodernfam, and along with everything else, I will be saying goodbye to the trailer I have had for almost a decade. Goodbye trailer! Goodbye Alex plaque! 😢#modernfamily #memories #family #farewell,” her caption read.

Although the moment was definitely a sad one, Ariel has already hinted that she’s ready to move forward by dying her hair red like she did when the show went on hiatus last year. It’s just one example of how her lifestyle will change in this new season of her life. “Ariel is very excited for the future and will forever remember what Modern Family gave her,” another source EXCLUSIVELY said. “It is her family forever and now Luke being in her life is making the transition into her future a lot easier. She is excited to see what is next in her career and life because it literally is a complete open book and she really is excited about that.”

The series finale of Modern Family will air on ABC on Apr. 8.