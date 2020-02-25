Logan Paul insisted he could hear Zayn Malik ‘screaming’ and ‘throwing out insults’ from inside his hotel room, after Jake put the singer on blast via Twitter. Logan had footage as alleged proof!

Apparently, Logan Paul has video footage of him trying to patch up the beef between his brother Jake Paul and Zayn Malik — to no avail. That’s what the 24-year-old YouTuber claimed on the Feb. 25 episode of his Impaulsive podcast, two days after Jake, 23, instigated an online war with Zayn, 27. “Here’s what the people don’t know, aight? I was with Jake that night. We split up, that’s when he ran into Zayn,” Logan said on the podcast, recalling the infamous night Jake called out Zayn, via Twitter, for having “an attitude” after they allegedly crossed paths in Las Vegas. Logan claimed Jake and Zayn were staying in hotel rooms across from one another at the Westgate Hotel.

After Jake sent out the tweet — yes, the one that made Gigi Hadid respond with an icy clapback to defend her boyfriend — Logan claimed he could hear Zayn “screaming inside his room.” At this point, Logan decided to play the mediator.

“I go to his room and knock on the door. Bro he’s screaming, he’s losing his mind. I’m standing there just kind of confused. And [Zayn’s] throwing out insults like, ‘You’re a f–ing YouTuber mate’,” Logan claimed on the podcast, although he was unsure if it was Jake’s alleged conversation with Zayn that “upset” the singer, or his brother’s tweet. Logan even recalled hearing a “girl” inside the hotel room — a manager or assistant, he presumed — “screaming ‘stop, stop, stop.'” At the 27:12 mark in the video above, Logan played the clip of an unseen man yelling from behind a hotel door that Logan was standing at. At one point, you can hear this person yelling, “I don’t want to f–ing talk to you, bro.” Whoever the voice belonged to, Zayn was never visible in the video. HollywoodLife has reached out to Zayn’s rep for comment.

someone needs to take my phone when i’m drunk because I am a fucking idiot — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) February 24, 2020

Logan made it clear he didn’t support Jake’s controversial Twitter activity. “I wasn’t defending my brother. I do think he was in the wrong, I told him that,” Logan clarified on the podcast. Jake’s tweet under fire, which is now deleted, read, “Almost had to clap up Zane (sic) from 1 direction because he is a little guy and has an attitude and basically told me to f-ck off for no reason when I was being nice to him.” Jake wasn’t done yet; he wrote in another tweet, “Zane (sic) ik you’re reading this… stop being angry cause u came home alone to ur big ass hotel room hahahaha.”

Like Logan, Jake appeared to later regret his confrontational tweets. “Someone needs to take my phone when I’m drunk because I am an f-cking idiot,” he tweeted on Feb. 23.