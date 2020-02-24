Gigi Hadid Vs. Jake Paul: Why She Publicly Jumped To Boyfriend Zayn Malik’s Defense After Diss

Gigi Hadid has her boyfriend’s back. The stunning catwalk star didn’t hesitate to take a swipe at Jake Paul after he went after Zayn Malik on Twitter. Here’s why she’s not afraid to take on “bullies”.

Gigi Hadid, 24, was quick to cut Jake Paul, 23, down to size after he insulted her boyfriend Zayn Malik, 27, on Twitter, and friends say her swift response is “not a shock” to anyone that knows her. “Gigi is fiercely protective of her loved ones and she’s someone that always stands up to bullies,” a source close to the supermodel tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “so it’s not a shock that she went in on Jake.”

“Gigi is all about fighting back and isn’t afraid of conflict so when anyone comes for her or the people she loves they should expect her to fight back. She’s really not someone you want to mess with because she has a backbone of steel and she’s very smart. If this had happened to anyone she cared about she would have had something to say but she’s extra protective of Zayn, that’s her man and when you mess with him, you mess with her.”

The drama started after Jake and Zayn crossed paths while in Las Vegas for the Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury II fight. On Feb. 23 Jake accused the former One Direction member of having an “attitude” with him, writing on Twitter: “Almost had to clap up zane from 1 direction because he is a little guy and has an attitude and basically told me to f*ck off for no reason when I was being nice to him…. zane ik you’re reading this… stop being angry cause u came home alone to ur big ass hotel room hahaha.”

Gigi wasted no time clapping back and tweeted: “Lol cause he doesn’t care to hang w you and your embarrassing crew of YouTube groupies ..? Home alone with his best friends like a respectful king cause he has me, sweetie. Unbothered by your irrelevant ugly ass. Go to bed …”

Jake didn’t responded to Gigi’s tweet, but he did delete his offending tweet, so it seems the supermodel won the fight — even though she wasn’t actually in Las Vegas with Zayn when it all went down. She was busy modeling in Milan, but that didn’t stop her from stepping in to put Jake in his place.

Gigi’s show of support is more proof that she and Zayn are all the way back together. As fans of the couple know, they recently reunited after a year-long break and this not the first time they have broken up and gotten back tother since they first started dating in 2015. They had their first breakup in March 2018, but a month later, they were dating again. And now, after another breakup in January 2019, they’re back together again.