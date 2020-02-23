Gigi Hadid Claps Back At Jake Paul After He Calls Her BF Zayn Malik A ‘Little Guy’

Gigi Hadid didn’t hold back in her response to Jake Paul after he accused her boyfriend Zayn Malik of having ‘an attitude’ and being ‘angry’ in a tweet.

Gigi Hadid, 24, came to her boyfriend Zayn Malik‘s defense after Jake Paul, 23, called him out in a tweet on Feb. 23. The popular YouTuber accused the former One Direction member of having an “attitude” with him during an encounter but the model wasn’t having it. “almost had to clap up zane from 1 direction because he is a little guy and has an attitude and basically told me to f*ck off for no reason when I was being nice to him…. zane ik you’re reading this… stop being angry cause u came home alone to ur big ass hotel room hahaha,” Jake’s tweet read.

“Lol cause he doesn’t care to hang w you and your embarrassing crew of YouTube groupies ..? Home alone with his best friends like a respectful king cause he has me, sweetie. Unbothered by your irrelevant ugly ass. Go to bed …” Gigi’s boldly responded.

After Gigi and fans quickly clapped back at Jake’s tweet, he tweeted again to clarify what he witnessed. “bro he literally started yelling and freaking the f*ck out ‘you wanna test me mate’ lol I feel bad for childhood stars,” his second tweet read.

Gigi has yet to answer Jake’s second tweet about Zayn but it’s no surprise she answered his first one. The blonde beauty recently reconciled with the British hunk and went public with the news when she joined him for some hand-in-hand outings over the past two months. The two lovebirds first started dating in 2015 and had their first breakup in March 2018, but a month later, they were dating again. After another breakup, they’re back at it, proving they can’t stay away from each other for too long.

