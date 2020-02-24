Wendy Williams & William Selby: The Truth About Their Relationship After Romantic Date Night 

Wendy Williams and William Selby, aka Willdaboss, sparked romance rumors when they stepped out together for a date night in NYC on February 21. We’ve learned what’s really going on between the two, who were ‘foodie’ friends before their date night.

Wendy Williams is loving “new life” after she split with her ex-husband, Kevin Hunter last April. And, just one month after she finalized her divorce, the talk show host, 55, was photographed on a dinner date with New York City jeweler, William Selby (also known as Big Will or Willdaboss) on February 21. So, is Wendy officially off the market?

“She’s been quietly seeing someone new for a short while now — about a month,” a source close to the host tells HollywoodLife, exclusively. “He’s the guy she went out with last Friday, the one she was posting about. They’ve had secret dinners on a few occasions over the last month or so,” the insider reveals in reference to Selby.

The source also notes that she has since ended things with the doctor she was casually seeing. Wendy often spoke about a doctor on her show, and only gave minimal details about their relationship.

Now, she’s enjoying her time with Selby, but she’s taking things slow. “Wendy’s trying to keep things as private as she can. She seems really smitten and happy though. It’s still pretty new,” the insider admits.

Wendy left fans guessing about her love life when she documented her night out with William last Friday. First, she shared a photo of herself in the back of a vehicle, writing, “He sent his car for me..dinner in pursuit. Happy Friday!” She then posted a photo of a delicious meatball plate from their Italian dinner.

The next morning, Wendy shared a photo of her and Selby sitting closely together, with their hands on each other’s knees. They were at the studio with hip-hop artist Blac Papi.

Wendy and William’s date night seemed to pop up out of the blue last Friday. However, the pair has known one another for some time. In early February, he shared a clip of her doing Hot Topics on her talk show, while chatting about him to her studio audience. Wendy, who was wearing one of his diamond necklaces at the time, said William was her “foodie friend.” She also noted that they are both cancer signs. Additionally, William shared a closeup photo of Wendy holding her zodiac sign necklace, which was also part of his collection.

Two weeks later on February 15, William posted about Wendy again — this time the host sported a new heart-shaped necklace made by him. She gushed over the “handsome” jeweler and joked about her picking “the right man and heart” necklace.