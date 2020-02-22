Wendy Williams Cozies Up With Jeweler Willdaboss & Fans Think They Are Dating – ‘Live Your Best Life’

Has Wendy Williams found a new man? The TV personality posted two photos within 24 hours of herself with a handsome man and the pair look so happy!

Wendy Williams is 55, flirty, and thriving! The host of The Wendy Williams Show, treated fans to not one, but two pictures of herself getting SUPER cozy with a luxe jeweler named Willdaboss. She posted a sweet snap on Jan. 22 wearing an oversized fur coat with a dark brown trim, and her hair out in gorgeous waves. In the pic, she’s cuddled up next to the jeweler, who wears an all-white ensemble with a gold watch and gold chains around his neck. He also wears a backwards cap and has his right hand on Wendy’s leg. We see you there! The pair were hanging out in a recording studio, as the TV personality captioned the shot, “Later on…studio with @blacpapipmh …another Friday night.” Earlier in the night, she revealed in another social media post that her date sent her a car to get picked up in. “He sent his car for me..dinner in pursuit. Happy Friday!” she captioned the selfie of herself in the car. Wendy also posted a cute photo of herself with her rumored beau on a red carpet step-and-repeat the night before! She took to Instagram on Jan. 21 to share a photo of herself in a black dress, with a neon yellow Pyer Moss cropped puffer jacket and a Louis Vuitton fanny pack. She wore her hair straight and rocked a cute pink lip!

Willdaboss wore a grey tee with black jeans and a black puffer jacket. He accessorized with his usual gold chains and a backwards cap! Wendy captioned the cute pic, “Last night out with @willdaboss1 for Cash Money documentary. Birdman & Slim have a piece of work to watch.” The host referred to Willdaboss as her “friend” on the Jan. 1 episode of her popular talk show, but it appears things might have escalated! On Valentine’s Day, she told her audience that a “visitor” had brought her a stunning, silver heart necklace — eluding to the fact it could be a man she’s romantically involved with. Willdaboss confirmed it was him by posting that clip on his Instagram with the caption, “V-Day Special for the incomparable @wendyshow,” with a series of heart emojis. Our hearts!

It’s clear we aren’t the only ones freaking out over Wendy, whose divorce was recently finalized, potentially finding a new man. One comment read, “keep living your best life,” while another fan wrote, “We’re getting two pics in 24 hours?!?!?!!! Looks like someone’s in love!!” Many followers commented on how loved-up the duo appear: “Ok sisssssss!!!! Dip it & do it!!!!” a fan wrote, while another said, “This look like love in the air gooooooooo Wendy.” The new pics come hot on the heels of Wendy revealing she already has “qualified suitors” on her dating roster! “You can ever say never! As my marriage was crumbling, I knew in my mind and now I’m finally divorced,” she said on her Feb. 19 show, admitting, “I want to get married again — I do, I do.” She added, “I don’t know if it’ll happen again, but you know, I’m dating.”

Nonetheless, Wendy is still enjoying playing the field. “But, not right now do I want to get married again. I thought I wanted to get married again by the summer — there are qualified suitors, believe me you! Here’s the thing, now I just kind of want to enjoy being single,” she explained. Wendy filed for divorce from Kevin Hunter Sr. in April 2019 following news that he fathered a child with his longtime mistress, Sharina Hudson. Wendy and Kevin share a son, Kevin Jr., 19, who is currently enrolled in college in Miami. Following the split, Wendy moved out of her New Jersey home, and now resides in a lavish New York City apartment that she often refers to as her “bachelorette pad.” We love this for her!