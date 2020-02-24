Wendy Williams Sets The Record Straight About Rumored Romance With William Selby After NYC Date

Wendy Williams spilled the tea about her Friday night dinner date with NYC jeweler William Selby during her February 24 show. The host clarified her relationship status after the flirty outing sparked romance rumors.

Wendy Williams addressed the “accusations being thrown” around about her love life on her Monday morning talk show. The host, 55, informed viewers that she is still a single woman just one month after her divorce from Kevin Hunter was finalized. The accusations Wendy referenced were rumors that she and New York City jeweler, William Selby (also known as Big Will or Willdaboss) were an item, following a dinner date on February 21. Wendy and Will also stopped by a studio session after dinner, to support rapper Blac Papi.

“Will is my friend we are not a couple and I do not have a boyfriend, that’s it,” Wendy said during Hot Topics on Monday, noting, “If I did [have a boyfriend], I wouldn’t have been out with Will.” She went on to give an explanation as to why she and Will appeared to look like a couple while out together.

“I was only at the studio for like 35 minutes. I was with my friend, who is also my jeweler, Will. He’s made a couple of pieces for me,” Wendy said. “I like Will a lot, he’s involved with his family and he’s got a whole other life. No, we did not plan to dress alike. A lot of you all said, ‘You looked like a couple.’ No, we are not a couple! … Yeah, we’re huddled like this in the studio because it’s cold in there… the studio is about the size of my chair… Next thing you know there’s accusations being thrown,” she concluded.

Wendy seemed to tease fans with cryptic posts from her night out with Selby last Friday. First, she shared a photo of herself in the back of a vehicle, writing, “He sent his car for me..dinner in pursuit. Happy Friday!” She then posted a photo from their Italian dinner, followed by another snap in the studio that showed her and Selby sitting close with their hands on each other’s knees.

However, Wendy says she and Will are just close friends. And, her explanation appears to check out. The host has spoken about Will on her show a few times this year, noting that he’d dropped off some jewelry for her, which she’s worn on her show.

Meanwhile, a source close to Wendy recently told HollywoodLife that she’s “trying to keep things as private as she can” when it comes to her love life. Nonetheless, the insider noted that Wendy seems “really smitten and happy” when she spends time with Will. But, it’s all amicable for now!