Rami Malek & Lucy Boynton Look So In Love On Date Night At Hockey Game — Cute Pics

Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton are seriously one of the cutest couples! The adorable duo snuggled up together in a rare public sighting at a hockey game.

Rami Malek, 38, and Lucy Boynton, 26, were spotted getting a cozy at a hockey game and we can’t handle how adorable they look! The couple, who are notoriously private, attended the San Jose Sharks vs New York Rangers ice hockey game at Madison Square Garden on Feb. 22, and they were all smiles. Lucy rocked a black coat, along with a black floral-printed blouse, pairing the winter outfit with a black headband, gold hoop earrings, and her hair styled in a messy top-knot. Her boyfriend, whom she met on the set of Bohemian Rhapsody, looked laid back in a black bomber jacket, a red plaid scarf, and a white shirt. The couple put on a cosy display, smiling sweetly at each other as they enjoyed the afternoon game. And because the world is small, and Hollywood is even smaller, the pair were seated next to Twilight star Kellan Lutz. What a coincidence!

The former costars were rumored to be an item for quite some time after they were seen going to several red carpets related to Bohemian Rhapsody for which Rami won the Best Actor in a Leading Role Oscar for in 2018 for his portrayal of music icon Freddie Mercury. The film became a major box office success, pulling in close to a billion dollars worldwide and becoming the highest-grossing LGBT film of all time. The actor then finally confirmed their adorable romance after months of speculation at the Palm Springs International Film Festival’s Film Awards Gala in January 2019 while accepting the award for Breakthrough Performance. “Thank you, Lucy Boynton. You have been my ally, my confidant, you are my love,” he gushed. “I appreciate you so much.” Our hearts!

Although the pair are super private, they have been spotted recently on shopping dates in New York, dinner dates in Venice, and in late 2019 at the premiere party for Lucy’s Netflix show The Politician. Rami supported his love at the party as they posed for an adorable photo, while mingling at the event together. Lucy was dressed in a gorgeous Dior dress, while Rami looked sharp in a striped shirt and black pants. They’re definitely a very low-key couple, but on special occasions, they love to dazzle us!

“Rami is madly in love with Lucy, she inspires him daily,” a source close to the couple told HollywoodLife exclusively in Feb. 2019. “He is totally into her and draws much of his inspiration as an artist from her,” the source continued. “He felt natural and at ease acting and trading romantic scenes with her. He feels like it was the easiest thing in the world to work with her on that movie while falling in love.” Too cute!