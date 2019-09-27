Rami Malek & Lucy Boynton Couple Up In Rare Appearance As He Supports Her At ‘The Politician’ Party

Lucy Boynton is starring in the Netflix series ‘The Politician’ and boyfriend Rami Malek showed up to support his love at the show’s Sept. 26 premiere. They cuddled up at the after-party and looked so adorable together.

Lucy Boynton, 25, and Rami Malek, 38, are definitely Hollywood’s “It” couple. Rami showed his girl some love at the premiere party for her new Netflix show The Politician. The couple posed for an adorable photo while mingling at the party together. Lucy was dressed in a gorgeous Dior dress, while Rami looked sharp in a striped shirt and black pants. Rami and Lucy are a very low-key couple, but on special occasions, they love to dazzle us.

Technically, this was a little Bohemian Rhapsody reunion. Rami and Lucy met and fell in love on the set of the 2018 Freddie Mercury biopic. The role earned Rami his very first Oscar for Best Actor. The couple totally slayed awards season together. When his name was announced as the winner of the Oscar, he turned to Lucy and gave her a passionate kiss.

The couple was recently over in Italy for the Venice Film Festival. They were spotted out on a romantic dinner date together on Sept. 1. Rami was seen gazingly adoringly at Lucy. Seriously, they are couple goals. Earlier in the day, they had attended Miu Miu’s party and posed together on the red carpet.

Lucy stars alongside Ben Platt, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jessica Lange, Zoey Deutch, and more in The Politician, which is now streaming on Netflix. Rami is gearing up for the final season of Mr. Robot, which premieres Oct. 6. He’s also currently filming the new Bond movie No Time To Die. The actor is set to play the villain alongside Daniel Craig’s James Bond.