The Oscar winning actor had his eyes on his gorgeous lady as they galavanted around Venice, Italy. The couple are in town for the Venice Film Festival.

It may be a work trip, but Rami Malek, 38, and Lucy Boynton, 24, still found time for some romance! The Academy Award winner took his girlfriend out for a night on the town, as they dined at a quiet restaurant in Venice, Italy on Sunday, September 1. The couple — who fell in love on the set of Bohemian Rhapsody, which later earned Malek his Oscar for Best Actor — are in town for the glamorous Venice Film Festival.

Rami and Lucy were seen departing a Venice restaurant and making their way to a water taxi in the photos, which showed the actor adoringly gazing at the blonde. The smiling Lucy seemed enamored with her man in other snaps, as the duo had an intimate conversation while they waited for their transportation. The newly named James Bond villain then protectively placed his hand on her right arm as he helped Lucy board the boat.

Rami was dapperly dressed for the occasion, wearing a fitted black suit and crisp white blouse, buttoned right to the top. The stunning Lucy was also styled to impress, in an elegant ankle-length cream dress with ruffle details and a poofed sleeves. The gorgeous gown, which also featured intricate silver beading on the sleeves and a ribbon tie in the back — was reminiscent of the 1920s. Lucy paired the number with a silver pair of pointy slingback pumps, a rectangular silver handbag with tassel detail, and pretty silver hair clip.

Lucy’s short blonde hair was styled to perfection with gentle beach waves, while her red lip and sparkly glitter shadow added to her vintage vibe.

The loved up looks continued as the couple headed back to their hotel, and gave each other bedroom eyes aboard the romantic boat ride. The couple had a busy day, as they stopped by Miu Miu’s party earlier and posed for a rare photo on the red carpet. Lucy wore the same outfit for the earlier event, while Rami was slightly more casual in a short-sleeve olive button down, black pants, and a sunglasses. The extremely private couple were also photographed walk hand-in-hand.