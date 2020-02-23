Joe & Teresa Giudice: Why There’s ‘No Bad Blood’ Between Them After She Claimed He Cheated On Her

Joe and Teresa Giudice have been working hard to stay civil after a dramatic year that was showcased on ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’

Teresa Giudice, 47, may have accused her estranged husband Joe Giudice, 47, of cheating on her during their marriage in a recent episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, but it turns out that things are still okay between the two of them and Teresa is looking forward to season 11 as season 10 gets ready to come to a close. “Teresa is already in her mind removed from season 10. It’s over to her and she’s looking and thinking about a future season already which she wants to do,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife about how the airing of Teresa’s cheating accusations against Joe are affecting her. “Joe is also open to the show and they’d both love to find a way to make this work for next season.”

Making it work on the show can be a challenge since Joe has been staying in his home country of Italy as Teresa and their four daughters, including Gia, 19, Gabriella, 16, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 11, stay in America, but they visit when they can and as a mother, Teresa feels she can handle her life as a single mom right now. “Teresa has no problem providing for her girls. She’d like to not have to work so much, but she knows it’s for them and she doesn’t have a choice, so of course she’ll still do it,” the source explained. “She does have feelings of resentment for Joe, but she knows this made her stronger. She and Joe still talk everyday and there’s no bad blood between them on a day to day basis anymore. Joe is busy doing construction and renovations in Italy and enjoying it as much as he can. He knows this is going to be the rest of his life deep down so he’s come to terms with it as best he can and is making a new life for himself.”

Joe’s been in Italy since Oct. 2019 as he awaits the final decision on his pending deportation appeal and he’s been sharing some of the fun moments he’s been having on his social media pages. Teresa, on the other hand, has been getting attention for talking about the difficult times she’s gone through with Joe in the past, including how she doubted his faithfulness after allegedly finding a second cellphone he had that contains a woman’s number in it. The former couple split in 2019 after 20 years of marriage and have been open about their struggles in not only their popular Bravo reality series, but also interviews.