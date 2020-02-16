Exclusive
Teresa & Joe Giudice’s 4 Daughters: Why ‘Nothing Is Planned’ For Them To Visit Him In Italy
Teresa and Joe Guidice’s four daughters already visited their dad in Italy since he moved there last year but they have no plans to do so again in the near future due to some important factors.
Teresa and Joe Giudice‘s daughters would love to visit their dad in his new home country of Italy but they aren’t planning on doing so anytime soon. Gia, 19, Gabriella, 16, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 11, have already visited Joe since he arrived in Italy last year, but their school schedules are making it difficult for them to do it again in the near future.
“Joe and Teresa remain in a good place and are communicating constantly about the girls. The girls will absolutely visit Joe again soon but nothing is planned as of yet because of so many different school schedules, so it’s a matter of timing,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “The older ones can travel alone but someone needs to go with the younger ones so it’s all being figured out but everyone’s hoping it’ll happen sooner than later.”
Joe and Teresa split in 2019 after being married for 20 years and Joe has been spending time in his home country as he awaits the decision of his pending deportation case. Despite claims that Joe cheated during their marriage, the former lovebirds have been remaining civil as they co-parent and their daughters understand the transformation they’ve been going through. “Teresa & Joe’s girls understand their parents are moving on,” the source explained. “They understand their parents aren’t together and just want them to be happy. They can see they’ve both found some peace and happiness in all of this.”
Joe seems to be finding that happiness while still appreciating Teresa. He took to his social media to thank her and express his gratitude on Valentine’s Day. “Thank you for providing so well for this family. I think we make a great team. I really appreciate you,” he captioned a pic of his ex. “Happy [heart emoji] day.”