Teresa & Joe Giudice’s 4 Daughters: Why ‘Nothing Is Planned’ For Them To Visit Him In Italy

Teresa and Joe Giudice‘s daughters would love to visit their dad in his new home country of Italy but they aren’t planning on doing so anytime soon. Gia, 19, Gabriella, 16, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 11, have already visited Joe since he arrived in Italy last year, but their school schedules are making it difficult for them to do it again in the near future.

“Joe and Teresa remain in a good place and are communicating constantly about the girls. The girls will absolutely visit Joe again soon but nothing is planned as of yet because of so many different school schedules, so it’s a matter of timing,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “The older ones can travel alone but someone needs to go with the younger ones so it’s all being figured out but everyone’s hoping it’ll happen sooner than later.”