Cara Delevingne Fires Back At Justin Bieber For Calling Her His ‘Least Favorite’ Hailey Baldwin Friend

Cara Delevinge called out Justin Bieber on Instagram after he ranked her as his ‘least favorite’ friend of Hailey Baldwin’s on ‘The Late Late Show’. She wants to know what happened!

Cara Delevingne isn’t happy that Justin Bieber decided to “spill his guts” on The Late Late Show. Rather than eat bull penis, Justin decided to confess to James Corden that Cara was his “least favorite” friend of wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber. It was an awkward moment on the show, for sure — especially since he was willing to eat ant yogurt instead of shaving off his mustache, but was fine ranking Hailey’s friends on television! Cara called him out on Instagram the day after the episode aired, and revealed that Justin wasn’t kidding. You can see Cara’s post HERE. “Now vs. Then,” Cara wrote on Instagram on February 21, sharing the Corden video, and two throwback photos. One showed Justin singing during the 2012 Victoria’s Secret Fashion show as Cara walked down the runway. The other was a cute selfie from back when Cara had a shaved head, showing herself and Justin wearing matching Toronto Maple Leafs jerseys.

“If you have nothing against me, then why don’t you unblock me? Love you @haileybieber — he should have just eaten the bull penis,” she concluded her caption. Wow! It’s unclear why Justin blocked Cara, but it could have something to do about her criticizing him for defending Scooter Braun last year during his drama with Taylor Swift. After Justin posted a message supporting Scooter on Instagram, Hailey commented that he was a “gentleman.” Cara slammed them both in the comments. “Gentleman? @haileybieber @justinbieber you must be bored. I wish you spent less time sticking up for men and more time trying to understand women and respecting their valid reactions,” Cara commented. “”As a married man, you should be lifting women up instead of tearing them down because you are threatened.”

The comments on Cara’s latest post were divided; some followers thought she should let sleeping dogs lie, and others, like her girlfriend Ashley Benson, thought the post was hilarious. “Your wife Hailey has some very famous friends that she’s close to. Rank these friends of hers from your favorite, to your least favorite: Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Cara Delevingne,” James asked Justin during the February 20 edition of Fill Your Guts or Spill Your Guts. Justin agreed to take the challenge, and knew the answer quickly. “Alright. Kendall, Gigi, Cara Delevingne,” Justin said as the audience yelled.

“Here’s the thing. I know Kendall the best; i’ve spent the most time with Kendall,” he explained. “She’s a good friend of ours. I haven’t spent a lot of time with Gigi, and I haven’t spent a lot of time with Cara. I have nothing against those people; it’s just I have a better relationship with [Kendall]. So, it’s not like I’m like, ‘Oh, screw Cara, screw…you know what I mean?”