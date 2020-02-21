Ben Affleck: How He Feels About Getting Married Again Nearly 5 Years After Jennifer Garner Split

It’s been nearly five years since Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner announced their split, but the Oscar winner hasn’t given up on the idea of finding love again!

Ben Affleck said he would love to have a “meaningful” relationship during a very candid interview on the Feb. 21 episode of Good Morning America. And a source close to the 47-year-old star EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Ben is “definitely open” to the idea of tying the knot again at some point. This after he and ex-wife Jennifer Garner, 47, announced their separation in 2015.

“Ben is a relationship guy and always will be,” the insider explained. “He is not throwing the idea of ever getting married again out the door. There is no reason to shut that out of his life. If he falls in love with someone and marriage makes sense he will absolutely do it. Someone that is right for him and someone that his kids would love is something that time will take but he is without a doubt a relationship guy and loves romance. He is going to allow life to work itself out and if that includes marriage down the line then wonderful.”

A second source mirrored that sentiment and EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife: “Ben is definitely open to the idea of settling down with the right person and getting married again when the time is right. Ben has always been a hopeless romantic and although his past relationships haven’t worked out for one reason or another, it doesn’t mean he’s given up on the possibility of finding love again. He’s in a really good place right now and focused on his career. But his number one focus is on his kids and his happiness, and he knows everything else will fall into place.”

After announcing their separation in 2015, Ben and Jennifer’s divorce was finalized in 2018. They are still wonderfully co-parenting their three children — Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 7.