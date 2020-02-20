Wendy Williams, 55, Reveals Why She Won’t Date A Much Older Man: We Won’t ‘Grow Together’

Wendy Williams isn’t mincing words. The talkshow host is ‘not ready for that’ when it comes to dating older men, as she explained to her audience during a live taping of her daytime show.

Wendy Williams is definitely open to dating, but she does have some conditions to her potential suitors. During the Feb. 20 episode of her eponymous talkshow, The Wendy Williams Show, the host, 55, got very honest about what her dating life has been like. After dishing on actor Al Pacino‘s, 79, recent breakup with his 40-year-old girlfriend Maeital Dohan, Wendy confessed, “I had a date with a 65-year-old man, and that’s only a 10-year age difference, and I was like, ‘Nope, I’m not ready for this.'” In fact, Wendy doubled down on her comments throughout the segment!

“I’m not ready for that! No,” Wendy assured her audience and viewers. The host went on to describe her time with the unnamed gentleman. “He had a lot of money and the whole bit, Ivy League and all that…” Unfortunately, that wasn’t enough to sway Wendy’s affections. “But after that dinner I was like, I need to rock him to sleep gently,” she quipped to the audience. Finally, Wendy left her audience with a few sage words. “The purpose of meeting somebody is to grow older together,” she said during the live taping. “If you already meet someone that’s old, what’s the growth in that?”

Fortunately, Wendy has hinted before that she is dating around, and might even have some potential suitors for a future life partner! During her Feb. 19 episode, Wendy shared when it comes to potentially getting hitched again, “You can ever say never! As my marriage was crumbling, I knew in my mind and now I’m finally divorced,” she shared. Wendy’s fans were so relieved, too, when she revealed, “I want to get married again — I do, I do,” she said, adding, “I don’t know if it’ll happen again, but you know, I’m dating.” She even hinted that she has some “qualified suitors, believe me you!”

Wendy’s journey back to the dating pool hasn’t been smooth, though. In April 2019, Wendy filed for divorce from her former husband of 22 years Kevin Hunter Sr., after it was revealed he had conceived a child with his longtime mistress, Sharina Hudson. Wendy and Kevin’s tumultuous divorce was finalized in January 2020. Since filing for divorce, Wendy has totally been embracing her new, single life as she balances being a mother to her 19-year-old son, Kevin Jr., her talkshow, and thriving in her social life.