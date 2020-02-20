The Weeknd Reveals How He Distracts Himself From ‘Loneliness’ After Bella Hadid Split

The Weeknd got real in a new interview about how ‘the gift and the curse’ of working nonstop helps him cope with ‘loneliness.’

The Weeknd got incredibly candid in a new interview with CR MEN, telling the magazine how he deals with his lowest lows. It’s all about working and making music as often as humanely possible. “I don’t like to leave my house too much,” the 30-year-old singer confessed. “It’s a gift and a curse but it helps me give undivided attention to my work. I enjoy being a workaholic, I think, or I’m just addicted to it. Even when I’m not working I’m always somehow still working. It distracts from the loneliness, I guess.” The Weeknd didn’t elaborate as to why he feels lonely, though he did split with ex-girlfriend Bella Hadid, 23, for the second time in August 2019. The couple had been back together for a year at that point, but found that they just couldn’t make it work.

While the exes have remained friendly — he even went to her 23rd birthday party in New York City last year — fans still jokingly “thanked” Bella for seemingly inspiring his new song “Heartless”. They pointed out that one of the verses from the anti-love song are about an on-again off-again relationship, which is what the two basically did for two years: “You just came back in my life / You never gave up on me (Why don’t you?) / I’ll never know what you see (Why won’t you?)”. The Weeknd discussed “Heartless” in his CR MEN interview, as well as his upcoming album, After Hours.

“I feel confident with where I’m taking this [new] record,” he revealed. “There’s also a very committed vision and character being portrayed and I get to explore a different side of me that my fans have never seen.” After Hours drops on March 20, two weeks after he appears on Saturday Night Live as the musical guest (March 7).

Despite the makeup/breakup nature of their relationship, Bella’s friends aren’t convinced they won’t try to get back together again. “At this point only time will tell to see where their relationship is going because they truly believe she still loves him,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the time.