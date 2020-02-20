‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ Preview: Tanice Considers Postponing Her Wedding To JoJo

Tanice is totally fed up with JoJo and admits that she wants to possibly put off their wedding in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Feb. 20 episode of ‘Growing Up Hip Hop.’

JoJo is very busy these days but Tanice doesn’t feel great about the state of their relationship. “I’m completely tied up. I feel like sometimes she doesn’t understand that,” JoJo says in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new episode of Growing Up Hip Hop. Tanice admits that she doesn’t feel like a priority.

“This is crazy,” JoJo says in his confessional. “A week before the wedding we gettin’ into one of the biggest arguments we’ve ever gotten into. Really?” Tanice confesses that she’s had to put her own goals on hold since having a baby. “All I know is I’m completely fed up,” she tells JoJo.

She’s so serious about it that she’s considering postponing their wedding. “I don’t even know when I want to get married,” she says to JoJo. He is stunned. “You don’t want to say something you don’t mean,” he replies. “I just feel like maybe we should reschedule the date,” Tanice admits. JoJo confesses that he’s terrified of getting divorced. JoJo refuses to break everything up and break his daughter’s heart. “It’s not an option,” he says. Tanice doesn’t let it go. She just doesn’t think a wedding is going to happen in this time frame. JoJo gets up to give her “some space to breathe.”

The synopsis for the Feb. 20 episode reads: “All hell breaks loose when Boogie and Ava confront Dame in a brutal family mediation. JoJo’s wedding derails when his late nights at the studio push Tanice to her breaking point. Briana meets with an inside source and uncovers dirt on Sam.” Growing Up Hip Hop airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.