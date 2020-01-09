Damon Dash and his daughter, Ava, aren’t seeing eye-to-eye on things. In this EXCLUSIVE preview, Damon has a heart-to-heart with Boogie about what’s going on.

Damon Dash, 48, isn’t here for any kind of disrespect, especially from his daughter, Ava, 20. Damon talks about Ava disrespecting him with his son, Boogie, 28, in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Jan. 9 episode of Growing Up Hip Hop. He’s not going to stand for it. Boogie listens to everything his dad says and takes it all in. Boogie isn’t choosing sides but he does wish that his dad would understand where his kids are coming from.

Damon is ready to have a face-to-face conversation with Ava about all the drama. He’s more than willing to make that happen. Boogie notes that Ava has been crying and that makes Damon pause. Boogie reveals that Ava feels “stuck in the middle” between Damon and his ex-wife, Rachel Roy, 45. Damon makes the point that if Ava didn’t want to be involved then she shouldn’t have gotten involved. But Ava did say that Damon shouldn’t see Tallulah, 11, his other daughter with Rachel.

“I’m not going to accept the children that I raised disrespecting me on any level,” Damon says in a confessional. “I don’t deserve it and I don’t care what their perspectives are on it. They never had kids, so until my kids have kids, I don’t want their opinions on how to be parents.”

The synopsis for the Jan. 9 episode of Growing Up Hip Hop reads: “With Romeo on ice, things fire up between Angela and Boogie. Tee Tee runs into some old foes. Sam is served a fair warning before he seeks Pepa and Treach’s blessing to marry Egypt. Boogie opens up a rehab facility but Dame smells a scam.” Growing Up Hip Hop airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.